Former health secretary Matt Hancock will face angry colleagues and constituents amid questions about his political future as he returns home after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The West Suffolk MP was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and received widespread backlash for his decision to leave his constituency to participate in the reality show more than 10,000 miles away.

“I don’t think serving members of parliament should be taking place in reality television programmes,” said transport secretary Mark Harper on Sky News. “However well they do on them I still think they should be doing the job for which they are paid a good salary which is representing their constituents.”

As a former chief whip in charge of party discipline, Mr Harper said the decision to readmit Mr Hancock - or not - will be for successor Simon Hart.

Former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, however, was among Mr Hancock‘s fans, saying the “great human being” has “shown incredible resilience and bravery”.

Meanwhile, an ally of Mr Hancock told PA news agency that he “has no intention of standing down.