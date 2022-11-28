Matt Hancock news - live: MP faces political uncertainty after his stint at I’m a Celebrity
Former health secretary has ‘no intention of standing down’, says his ally
Former health secretary Matt Hancock will face angry colleagues and constituents amid questions about his political future as he returns home after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.
The West Suffolk MP was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and received widespread backlash for his decision to leave his constituency to participate in the reality show more than 10,000 miles away.
“I don’t think serving members of parliament should be taking place in reality television programmes,” said transport secretary Mark Harper on Sky News. “However well they do on them I still think they should be doing the job for which they are paid a good salary which is representing their constituents.”
As a former chief whip in charge of party discipline, Mr Harper said the decision to readmit Mr Hancock - or not - will be for successor Simon Hart.
Former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, however, was among Mr Hancock‘s fans, saying the “great human being” has “shown incredible resilience and bravery”.
Meanwhile, an ally of Mr Hancock told PA news agency that he “has no intention of standing down.
Rishi Sunak should seek new Brexit deal with EU, says Tony Blair think tank
Rishi Sunak should “revisit” the Brexit trade deal already agreed with the EU as part of an effort to forge closer economic ties with the bloc, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has said.
The think tank said it was time to consider ways to improve on the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) signed by Boris Johnson, which is due for review at the end of 2025.
It comes as new analysis revealed that UK export growth has fallen well behind that of other major economies, including Germany and France, despite claims by the Conservative government that Brexit would boost British business abroad.
My colleague Adam Forrest has more:
UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories
Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.
Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries apart from Japan.
The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more:
Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents after leaving I’m A Celeb
Former health secretary Matt Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.
The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind winner Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.
His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.
Read more in this report about what his colleagues think about the stint:
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Monday, 28 November 2022 where we provide the latest on everything happening in Westminster.
