Matt Hancock defended his appearance on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! amid demands for his resignation, saying his participation was acceptable as British politics was in a more stable position with Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

Before flying to Australia to enter the jungle, the MP for West Suffolk came under fire for his decision to take as many as three weeks away from his duty to constituents, with Mr Sunak being “very disappointed” in his former cabinet colleague.

Speaking with fellow campmate Charlene White, a journalist and Loose Women presenter, the former health secretary maintained that his participation was justified because there is now “stability” in UK politics after the tumult of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s failed premierships.

“We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt,” replied Ms White, to which Mr Hancock said: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, the councillors in his constituency have said that Mr Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, asking him to “clear the pitch for someone who wants to serve the people of West Suffolk”.