Matt Hancock – live: MP defends Sunak as ‘great’ prime minister amid resignation demands
Former health secretary maintains his participation is justified as there is ‘stability’ in British politics
Matt Hancock defended his appearance on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! amid demands for his resignation, saying his participation was acceptable as British politics was in a more stable position with Rishi Sunak as prime minister.
Before flying to Australia to enter the jungle, the MP for West Suffolk came under fire for his decision to take as many as three weeks away from his duty to constituents, with Mr Sunak being “very disappointed” in his former cabinet colleague.
Speaking with fellow campmate Charlene White, a journalist and Loose Women presenter, the former health secretary maintained that his participation was justified because there is now “stability” in UK politics after the tumult of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s failed premierships.
“We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt,” replied Ms White, to which Mr Hancock said: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”
Meanwhile, the councillors in his constituency have said that Mr Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, asking him to “clear the pitch for someone who wants to serve the people of West Suffolk”.
Matt Hancock admitted in his first day on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that he understood why people might be “angry” at his decision to join the reality TV show, though he stuck by the defence that his appearance was acceptable as British politics was stable with Rishi Sunak as prime minister.
Controversy followed the former health secretary into the jungle, as campmate Boy George was reduced to tears by Mr Hancock’s arrival, citing his mother’s serious illness during the pandemic.
Viewers of the ITV show appeared to want to punish the MP for West Suffolk, voting for him to take part in one of the programme’s Bushtucker Trials; challenges which generally force a contender to do something disgusting or frightening to win food for their campmates.
My colleague Liam James reports:
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Thursday, 10 November 2022, where we provide the latest from Westminster.
