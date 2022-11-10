✕ Close Related: Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I’m a Celebrity

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is set to face a fresh wave of pressure to provide more help during the winter period to people struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford will use the British-Irish Council summit on Thursday to reinstate “constructive dialogue with the prime minister” following a breakdown in communication between the two countries under former premier Liz Truss.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The first minister will raise the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis and the additional actions that are required to help people deal with the very difficult challenges over the winter period.”

It comes after Sir Iain Duncan Smith warned of a swell of “deep concern” within the Conservative party ranks if Rishi Sunak announces tax rises in next week’s Autumn Budget.

The former Tory leader told Sky News that it is now “pretty clear” there will be a reccession in Britain, but cautioned ministers that should they “try and hammer us too hard with tax rises, they will actually drive us deeper into recession” – simultaneously hurting the party’s chances at the next general election.