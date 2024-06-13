Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance has helped Nigel Farage’s Reform UK raise £1.5m within days of his return as leader, according to reports.

The news will add to Rishi Sunak’s woes after one poll put the Tories just a single point ahead of Reform.

Big donors are understood to be reluctant to fund the Conservative campaign, while Tory MPs complain a snap election did not allow them enough time to build up their warchests.

Meanwhile, Reform’s numbers has been boosted by thousands of new members and pledges from large donors.

Holly Valance at a Reform UK press conference at The Glaziers Hall in London ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The donations are thought to include a “substantial” cheque from the pop singer and actor Ms Valance, a party supporter who is married to the property developer Nick Candy, the Guardian reports.

She also recently hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

The party had previously relied on £1.4m of loans from its former leader Richard Tice, who stood aside to allow Mr Farage to become leader, in a shock move.

New members pay £25 to join and according to party sources close to 14,000 have signed up over the past seven days, pushing overall membership numbers to 45,000.

Another high-profile supporter is Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, who has previously given more than £70,000 to the Tories.

Last month Mr Tice warned it would not be easy for his party to run an effective ground campaign at the election with the money it had.

Reform UK was spending “less than £1.5m a year”, compared to the £35m each party is allowed at this election, a higher figure than in previous years.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at a fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by former Neighbours star Holly Valance (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Reform’s predecessor party, the Brexit party, brought in £17m in donations in 2019.

A poll by YouGov earlier this week put Reform just a point behind the Conservatives, who had fallen to 18 per cent.

The Tories are braced for the possibility that in the coming days a poll could show Reform ahead, pushing the Conservatives into third, in what would be a significant moment in an already disastrous election campaign.

Earlier this week Mr Farage pulled out of a high-profile BBC interview as his party faced a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.

The former Ukip leader was due to take part in a Panorama special with Nick Robinson, set to have been broadcast on Tuesday night.

But was postponed, despite Mr Farage continuing to campaign in Barnsley and Nottinghamshire.

The move came less than 24 hours after it emerged one of his candidates claimed the country would have been “far better” off if it had “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” instead of fighting the Nazis.

Ian Gribbin, who is standing in Bexhill and Battle, also described Winston Churchill as “abysmal” and praised Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to the BBC.