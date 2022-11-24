Cost of living news – live: Energy price cap rises to record level as support bill soars
The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.
Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.
The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.
Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.
Experts at energy consultancy Auxilione estimate the new cap will cost the government around £15.1 bn to subsidise household bills between January and March.
Government energy saving advice ‘not nannying,’ Gove says
A public information campaign to encourage people to save energy will not be “nannying or patronising”, a senior minister said.
The scheme could show households how to knock up to £420 off their bills, while at the same time delivering potentially huge savings for taxpayers by reducing the cost of the energy price guarantee.
Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove said the government would be pointing people towards “authoritative sources of advice” on managing energy usage.
The Times reported that ministers are preparing a £25 million public information campaign including advice such as switching off radiators in empty rooms and taking showers instead of baths.
Officials have identified eight changes to save up to £420 a year including reducing the flow temperature from boilers, switching electrical devices off rather than leaving them on standby and changing from baths to showers.
Housing secretary in talks with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing
Housing secretary Michael Gove said he would be holding talks with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, which owned the flat linked to Awaab Ishak's death.
He told BBC Breakfast: “The chief executive after this tragic case has resigned, I'm going to Rochdale later today in order to talk to them and talk to others about the situation there. But my view at the moment is this organisation does not deserve to get this additional funding.”
Asked if the organisation should still be operating at all, he said: “I'm going to talk to them later today. I've had conversations already with the chair of the organisation and conversations with the outgoing chief executive and I want to see the situation on the ground.
“If the penny has dropped, if the organisation is ready to learn appropriate lessons to improve and there are signs they fully appreciate the need to improve, we will work with them, and indeed with Rochdale council, in order to make improvements.”
Tens of thousands of homes ‘unsafe,’ Michael Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove said “at least” tens of thousands of homes are unsafe.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I fear it's the case that there are tens of thousands of properties that are not in the state that they should be.”
Pressed if tens of thousands was correct, he said: “Yes, at least.
“We know there are a significant number of properties - some of which were built in the 60s and 70s and are in poor conditions, but some of which have been poorly maintained - that simply need to be properly repaired and properly maintained.”
Negotiations ‘key’ to resolve rail strikes, Michael Gove urges
Levelling-Up secretary Michael Gove stressed that negotiations are key to avert strikes after transport secretary Mark Harper said he would not negotiate with the rail union boss.
Mr Gove told TalkTV: “The way to resolve some of these disputes is through talking, through negotiation, through listening.
“And it will be the case the transport secretary, my friend Mark Harper, will be meeting Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT, later today to talk about this.
“I hope the two of them and others can hep set the framework so the people who are actually the key negotiators, the railway bosses, can find a way through with Mr Lynch.”
There must be no ‘whitewash’ in Raab bullying probe, Angela Rayner says
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “There must be no hint of a whitewash when it comes to the slew of serious allegations the deputy prime Minister now faces.
“The scope of this investigation must immediately be expanded to enable proactive investigation of Dominic Raab‘s behaviour during his time as a minister, including so-called expressions of concern, informal complaints and the concerning testimony of his own former permanent secretary.
“This Conservative government has a troubling track record of brushing serious misconduct under the carpet. Their refusal to act on findings against Priti Patel previously led their former ethics chief to quit in disgust.
“A temporary stop-gap investigator, appointed in a panic, with an absurdly narrow remit is not a solution to dealing with the flood of allegations of ministerial misconduct now requiring investigation.”
ICYMI: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insists he does not back rejoining EU’s single market
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has insisted he does not support Britain rejoining the European Union’s single market after facing a backlash from Tory Brexiteers.
He issued a carefully worded denial that he was the source of suggestions that the Government was considering a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.
Conservative Eurosceptics were up in arms after the Sunday Times reported that senior Government figures were working towards regaining access to the single market.
Sunak appoints leading KC to investigate bullying claims against Raab
A senior lawyer has been appointed by Rishi Sunak to look into complaints of bullying behaviour by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.
Commercial and employment law specialist Adam Tolley KC will look into the claims made against Mr Raab after two formal complaints were submitted about his conduct.
Downing Street has indicated Mr Tolley’s remit could extend to other allegations about Mr Raab after a series of claims related to his time as foreign secretary and his first stint in the Ministry of Justice.
Sunak warned Tories face existential threat over housebuilding failures
Rishi Sunak was warned by a senior Tory that failing to build new homes is an existential threat for the Conservatives after rebels forced him to delay planning reforms.
Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke said the party’s vote could collapse if the Government does not help people onto the housing ladder with a building spree.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the difficulties faced by people trying to buy their first home and said planning rules often set “local communities against the national need to build more houses”.
ICYMI: Minister defends Rishi Sunak’s use of private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’
A cabinet minister has defended Rishi Sunak’s use of a private GP promising “on the day” appointments, insisting he has shown his commitment to the NHS by giving it more cash.
The prime minister is under fire over his registration with a west London clinic charging a reported £250 for a half-hour consultation, with appointments in the evenings and at weekends.
It has been revealed as NHS patients wait ever longer to see a GP – with just 41.5 per cent of appointments in September taking place on the same day, official figures show.
