Covid inquiry: What time is Rishi Sunak giving evidence and how to watch

Rishi Sunak is set to be grilled on the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the inquiry today.

In a much-anticipated evidence session, the prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, will be challenged over claims the Eat Out to Help Out scheme helped spread the disease.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme as “eat out to help out the virus”. The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020 and provided 50 per cent off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

His questioning by lead counsel Hugo Keith KC in west London on Monday morning will kick off a crucial week for Mr Sunak as he faces a crunch vote on his Rwanda legislation on Tuesday.

Watch Rishi Sunak’s evidence live here.

It comes after WhatsApp messages shown to the inquiry revealed Mr Sunak was referred to as “Dr Death” during the pandemic due to the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.

In previous sessions, former health secretary Matt Hancock said he was not told about the scheme until the day it was announced and “argued very strongly” against the possibility of extending it at the end of August 2020.

The inquiry also heard that former chief scientific adviser Professor Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty were not told about the scheme.

Mr Sunak may also face questions over his WhatsApp messages, or lack of them. He has reportedly told the inquiry that “having changed my phone a number of times over the last three years” he no longer has access.

What time is Rishi Sunak giving evidence?

Mr Sunak is set to appear before the inquiry at 10.30am on Monday. The session will likely run through until 4.30pm with a one-hour lunch break.

Where can you watch the Covid inquiry?

A live stream of the inquiry can be accessed via The Independent’s YouTube channel from 10am. It can also be viewed on the UK Covid-19 inquiry’s website.