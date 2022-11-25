Rishi Sunak news - live: PM mulls limiting foreign students amid backlash over migration jump
Downing Street indicates plans to put up barriers for international students’ loved ones
Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students bringing dependents and studying “low-quality” degrees after net migration to the UK climbed to a record half a million.
Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to June 2022, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.
Downing Street indicated that plans to bring overall numbers down could include putting up barriers for international students’ loved ones and restricting admissions to top universities.
This would be in line with proposals being explored by home secretary Suella Braverman, who has previously complained about foreign students “bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa” and “propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions”.
The PM’s official spokesman insisted Mr Sunak was “fully committed” to bringing overall immigration levels down, adding that they were looking at “the issue of student dependents and low-quality degrees.”
This comes after more than 20 Conservative MPs are believed to have signed a letter to Mr Sunak demanding action to bring overall migration numbers down.
Rishi Sunak considers limiting number of foreign students and dependents
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 25 November 2022 where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
