Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed that he told former prime minister Liz Truss to “slow down” after their market crashing mini-Budget was announced.

“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said yesterday he is confident that with “goodwill and pragmatism” a breakthrough can happen in negotiations over the North Ireland protocol. He also said that he is “pleased” with the progress.

“We all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground,” the prime minister told reporters at the British-Irish Council summit in northwest England.

This is the first time a British prime minister attended the bi-annual meeting in 15 years. “I discussed this with the (Irish prime minister Micheál Martin), we had a very positive meeting, and what I want to do is find a negotiated solution, preferably.”

And the Financial Times reported that the UK chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, was examining freezing day-to-day public spending in real terms for three years after 2025 in the Autumn Statement next Thursday, saving about 27 billion pounds ($31.67 billion) a year by 2028.