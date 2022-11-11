UK politics – live: Kwasi Kwartang claims he told Liz Truss to ‘slow things down’
‘She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’
Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed that he told former prime minister Liz Truss to “slow down” after their market crashing mini-Budget was announced.
“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said yesterday he is confident that with “goodwill and pragmatism” a breakthrough can happen in negotiations over the North Ireland protocol. He also said that he is “pleased” with the progress.
“We all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground,” the prime minister told reporters at the British-Irish Council summit in northwest England.
This is the first time a British prime minister attended the bi-annual meeting in 15 years. “I discussed this with the (Irish prime minister Micheál Martin), we had a very positive meeting, and what I want to do is find a negotiated solution, preferably.”
And the Financial Times reported that the UK chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, was examining freezing day-to-day public spending in real terms for three years after 2025 in the Autumn Statement next Thursday, saving about 27 billion pounds ($31.67 billion) a year by 2028.
He also criticised her “mad” decision to fire him as chancellor for implementing her tax-cutting policies.
Mr Kwarteng refused to apologise for the financial turmoil unleashed by his and Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, but acknowledged “there was turbulence and I regret that”.He said the “strategic goal was right”, but “I think we should have had a much more measured approach”.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering UK politics for Friday 11 November.
