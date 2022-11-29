Rishi Sunak news – live: UK ‘looks at fast-track removal of migrants from safe countries’
Home Office to revive New Labour policy
Rishi Sunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
Rishi Sunak’s government is considering plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle small boats crossings, it has been reported.
Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to want to revive a New Labour government policy which would see a “white list” of countries deemed to be safe by the Home Office.
Asylum claims of citizens from those countries would largely be regarded as unfounded, unless they are able to provide contrasting evidence – with no right of appeal, according to The Times.
Migrants arriving in small boats from one of the countries deemed safe would reportedly be detained at the Manston processing site in Kent or other centres.
Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s “golden era” of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests”.
However, he warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.
Culture secretary says China is a ‘massive global player’ that UK needs to engage with
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it is important to remember China is a “massive global player” that the UK need to engage with.
When asked if the UK views China as a challenge or a threat, she told Sky News: “I think we can get a little bit hung up on the semantics here, but what (Rishi Sunak) said last night was it does present strategic challenges, and he’s talked about the fact that we’ve got to have our eyes open.
“We can’t forget the fact, or underestimate the fact, that they’re a massive global player and that we do need to engage with them. But at the same time, we’ve got to do that, as I say, with our eyes open. They do present strategic challenges.”
Home Office looking at asylum ‘safe’ list to combat Channel crisis
Politics writer Adam Forrest has more:
Home Office said to be planning to put Albania on ‘white list’ of safe countries
Government ditches ‘legal but harmful’ duties in Online Safety Bill
The government ditched the “legal but harmful” duties in the Online Safety Bill because they would have created a “quasi-legal category”, the Culture Secretary has said.
Michelle Donelan told Sky News: “It had (a) very, very concerning impact, potentially, on free speech.
“There were unintended consequences associated with it. It was really the anchor that was preventing this Bill from getting off the ground.
“It was a creation of a quasi-legal category between illegal and legal. That’s not what a government should be doing. It’s confusing. It would create a different kind of set of rules online to offline in the legal sphere.”
World is ‘watching and waiting’ for UK to deliver new Online Safety Bill
The rest of the world is “watching and wating” for the UK to deliver its new online safety legislation, with politicians overseas keen to use it as a “blueprint” for their own, the culture secretary has said.
Michelle Donelan said many tech companies may be international, but they will have to face the “ramifications” of British law if they fall foul of the new rules.
She told GB News: “We’re certainly not working in isolation. In fact, the rest of the world is watching and waiting for us to do this legislation.
“I’ve spoken to many ministers and counterparts across the globe who have said that they are interested in using our legislation as the blueprint for their own.
“And when it comes to these corporations, yes, they’re international, the vast majority of them have huge footprints in the UK, they hire a lot of people, but they will have to face the ramifications of British law, they will be subject to these fines if they fail the legislation.
“And they certainly know this Bill is coming. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve had many conversations with them, so have my predecessors. The writing is on the wall now.”
Labour criticised for ditching commitment to start Black wing of party
Labour has been criticised for “abandoning” a commitment to start a Black, Asian and minority ethnic wing of the party in its new plan to promote diversity.
On Tuesday, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet to discuss proposals to revive “BAME Labour”, a membership fee-charging body affiliated to the party, that its own internal report previously warned did not support the representation of minority ethnic members in decision-making.
But members are warning that this falls short of the 2018 pledge to implement a BAME National committee which would be embedded within the party itself and able to work with the NEC to drive forward inclusion and representation. Planned committees for LGBT+ and disabled groups have also been shelved.
Our race correspondent Nadine White has more in this exclusive:
Exclusive: Members say new plan waters down 2018 pledge on diversity
Rishi Sunak hints at U-turn over onshore wind farm ban
Rishi Sunak is believed to be close to a compromise to allow a new generation of onshore wind farms, as he battles to stave off a rebellion by Tory MPs including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Downing Street fuelled expectations of a U-turn by saying the PM wants to “engage” with 30 Conservatives backing proposed changes to the law to lift the effective ban on turbines on land.
And business secretary Grant Shapps, who is understood to have argued the case for compromise in cabinet, made clear he expects a shift in policy by declaring that “there will be more onshore power in the future”.
Read the details in this joint report from Andrew Woodcock and Saphora Smith:
Tory rebels seeking to relax rules on ‘local consent’ for new turbines
Rail industry warning over ‘spiral of decline’
A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned.
Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”.
It wants operators to be given more influence on key issues such as timetabling, marketing and fares.
Read more in this report:
Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, wants companies to be given more influence on key issues.
Tony Blair praises Matt Hancock for ‘courageous’ decision to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’
Sir Tony Blair has praised former Tory health secretary Matt Hancock for his “courage” in taking the controversial decision to spend three weeks in the Australian jungle filming ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while a remaining a sitting MP.
Voting by the British public saw Mr Hancock take third place in the reality TV show – but he now returns to Westminster to face angry colleagues and constituents, having been publicly rebuked by prime minister Rishi Sunak and stripped of the Tory whip for taking part.
The pandemic-era minister resigned after being caught breaking his own health guidance during a romantic affair with an aide, and caused consternation among the hundreds of thousands left bereaved by Covid-19 with his decision to enter the jungle as a “celebrity” contestant the following year.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Ex-Labour PM hits out at ‘meanness’ directed at those in public life
Failure to adapt to climate change poses ‘significant and growing risks’ to UK
A failure to adapt to the impact of climate change will threaten the UK’s economy, health and countryside, the head of the Environment Agency is warning.
The government agency’s chief executive, Sir James Bevan, will use a speech to the Institute for Government to warn that the longer action is delayed on adaptation, the bigger the bill that will be handed to our children.
"This is not what the next generation need on top of the rising cost of living," he will warn.
Measures to adapt to the changing climate range from flood defences to protect against the increased risk of flooding, to planting trees to keep cities cooler in the face of heatwaves, and developing more heat-resistant crops.
But Sir James will warn that while a focus on tackling climate change has helped drive progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to its impact has been the "Cinderella" of climate action, and efforts have been too slow.
He will highlight concerns that the UK has so far failed to adapt much of its critical infrastructure to the climate emergency, threatening the country’s security and prosperity.
He will also say that while the UK government has a leading role to play in adaptation, the private sector will also need to invest in making the UK more resilient to rising temperatures.
Give workers right to request four-day week with no pay cut, unions and MPs say
The government should give workers the legal right to request a four-day working week from their employers with no loss of pay, MPs and unions have urged.
It comes as businesses across the country pilot or switch to a four-day week, amid emerging evidence it is good for productivity and staff wellbeing.
In a letter to business minister Kevin Hollinrake, the MPs and trade unionists said the five-day week was "no longer conducive to the needs of the 21st century", having been created over 100 years ago for an "unrecognisable" industrial and agricultural economy.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Right to request flexible working should be extended to the four-day week, business minister told
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies