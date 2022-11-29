Rishi Sunak news – live: PM says ‘golden era’ of China ties is over amid crackdown of protesters
PM warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ as he receives flak for ‘flip-flopping’ against China
Rishi Sunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s "golden era" of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a "systemic challenge to our values and interests”.
The prime minister, however, stopped short of calling China a threat in his first major foreign policy speech, drawing backlash from Labour and Conservative MPs for “flip-flopping” on the rhetoric against the country.
Mr Sunak warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.
In the annual foreign policy address to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, he promised an “evolutionary leap” in the UK’s approach to repressive regimes around the world, which he said would be characterised by “robust pragmatism”.
“We recognise China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism,” Mr Sunak said.
But added: “We cannot simply ignore China’s significance in world affairs, to global economic stability or issues like climate change.
Sunak warns against ‘cold war’ with China despite growing ‘authoritarianism’
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Sunak warns against ‘cold war’ with China despite brutal crackdowns
Prime minister accused of being ‘weak’ as he unveils policy of ‘robust pragmatism’
‘As thin as gruel’, says Labour MP slamming Sunak’s speech
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called the speech “as thin as gruel”.
The Labour MP said: “All it shows is that once again the Conservative government is flip-flopping its rhetoric on China.”
“The government urgently needs to publish its long-promised China strategy as well as its update to the Integrated Review that is already out of date.”
Security minister Tom Tugendhat, a vocal China critic on the backbenches as chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, was pressed on government policy as he appeared on ITV.
Offering his backing to the prime minister’s approach, he said: “It’s something I’m going to be holding this government to. I’ve been very clear on my position on China for many years now.”
He also said he was “pushing” the government on removal of Chinese-made CCTV cameras.
“But the first thing to do is to make sure that no new ones are installed and to make sure that any that would or could be in secure areas are removed,” he said.
Mr Tugendhat, pressed on whether the government might consider new sanctions on China amid a wave of protests there, said: “I very much hope that the Foreign Office is watching very closely and is going to take action on this because the Foreign Office has got a responsibility to supervise what’s going on within China.”
Former Tory leader blasts at Sunak’s China speech
Rishi Sunak received sharp criticism immediately after he delivered his first major foreign policy speech as prime minister.
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is subject to sanctions from Beijing in relation to his record of speaking out about abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, told The Independent that Mr Sunak’s promise to pursue a policy of “diplomacy and engagement” with China was “shameful”.
He likened some of Mr Sunak’s language on China as close to “appeasement”.
Speaking to Channel 4 News before Mr Sunak’s speech, Sir Iain pointed to the treatment of BBC cameraman Edward Lawrence, who the broadcaster said was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations in China against Covid restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.
“On the very day we see all of that, the government comes out with its robust pragmatism, which I think to most people out there means kind of anything you want it to mean, and that sounds to me like getting pretty close to appeasement.”
UK ‘reinvigorating’ relationship with EU, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak said that his administration was “reinvigorating” European relationships to tackle migration and improve security.
But alongside warm words, the prime minister also pledged to “never align” the UK with EU law.
“We’re also evolving our wider post-Brexit relations with Europe, including bilaterally and engaging with the new European Political Community,” he said.
“But this is not about greater alignment. Under my leadership we’ll never align with EU law.
“Instead, we’ll foster respectful, mature relationships with our European neighbours on shared issues like energy and illegal migration to strengthen our collective resilience against strategic vulnerabilities.”
Sunak promises ‘evolutionary leap’ in foreign policy
Prime minister Rishi Sunak offered a vision of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors like China, as he signalled an “evolutionary leap” in British foreign policy.
“Russia is challenging the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. China is consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power,” he said.
He said it would require “being stronger in defending our values and the openness on which our prosperity depends”.
“It means delivering a stronger economy at home, as the foundation of our strength abroad. And it means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.
“We will do all this not only through our diplomatic expertise, science and technology leadership, and investment in defence and security, but by dramatically increasing the quality and depth of our partnerships with like-minded allies around the world.”
‘Golden era’ of ties with China over, says Sunak
