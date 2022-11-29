✕ Close Rishi Sunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

David Miliband has hinted that he could make a dramatic bid to return to parliament as he said the UK’s reputation has been “shredded” after Brexit.

The former Labour cabinet minister called for closer ties with the EU as he said: “We’ve lost European cooperation because of Brexit – we’ve got to build it back.”

But Mr Miliband declined to criticise Sir Keir’s approach to Brexit after the Labour leader vowed not to cross the “red line” of bringing back freedom of movement with the EU.

“In respect of Europe, it seems to me what he’s trying to do is make sure he doesn’t get cornered by his political opponents, which is completely understandable,” said Mr Miliband.

The senior figure – who quit as an MP in 2013 – also refused to rule out the idea of returning to the Commons when pushed on the matter by LBC presenter Andrew Marr.

“That’s not been decided yet. That’s not done,” said Mr Miliband, after he was asked if he could stand at the next general election.