Rishi Sunak news – live: David Miliband hints at Commons return demanding EU ‘cooperation’
Former Labour minister says UK has a ‘shredded reputation’
Rishi Sunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
David Miliband has hinted that he could make a dramatic bid to return to parliament as he said the UK’s reputation has been “shredded” after Brexit.
The former Labour cabinet minister called for closer ties with the EU as he said: “We’ve lost European cooperation because of Brexit – we’ve got to build it back.”
But Mr Miliband declined to criticise Sir Keir’s approach to Brexit after the Labour leader vowed not to cross the “red line” of bringing back freedom of movement with the EU.
“In respect of Europe, it seems to me what he’s trying to do is make sure he doesn’t get cornered by his political opponents, which is completely understandable,” said Mr Miliband.
The senior figure – who quit as an MP in 2013 – also refused to rule out the idea of returning to the Commons when pushed on the matter by LBC presenter Andrew Marr.
“That’s not been decided yet. That’s not done,” said Mr Miliband, after he was asked if he could stand at the next general election.
Sunak says ‘innovation’ should be focus for government
Rishi Sunak reportedly gave a lecture to his cabinet on the importance of innovation, according to the prime minister’s spokesperson.
The spokesperson said: “[Sunak] said innovation permeates every part of people’s lives and has the power to further transform our public services.
“He said innovation accounts for around half of the UK’s growth and should be driving practical ideas such as elective surgery hubs, which are speeding up the number of people receiving operations in the NHS.”
The new prime minister wants innovation to be a “defining focus” of government.
MPs visit Taiwan amid UK’s strained relationship with China
MPs on a prominent Commons committee are visiting Taiwan from Tuesday and will meet dignitaries over the next few days amid strained UK relations with China.
The Foreign Affairs Committee said its members will be on the island, which China claims as its territory, until Saturday.
It follows heightened tensions between the West and Beijing over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island in August.
The Committee will meet President Tsai Ing-Wen, the Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Wellington Koo, and Premier and President of the Executive Yuan, Su Tseng-chang during the trip.
Matt Hancock to return to parliament this week as finalist of ‘I’m a Celeb’
Matt Hancock will come face-to-face with angry MPs in Parliament this week for the first time since his controversial jungle jaunt as he returns to Westminster for the second reading of his Dyslexia Bill.
The Tory MP is facing questions over his political future following his third-place finish on ITV’s I’m A Celeb, with his stint down under drawing criticism from colleagues including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Speculation has been mounting over whether he will have the Conservative whip restored and seek to run again at the next election.
He has “no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics”, according to his team.
The former health secretary will attend the second reading of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill in the Commons on Friday. He is also expected to spend time in his constituency this week.
A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “The second reading of Matt’s Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is in Parliament on Friday December 2 - just days after the final of I’m A Celebrity.
“By going on the show, Matt has raised the profile of his dyslexia campaign and has used the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.
“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.
“Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia - including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance.”
UK summons Chinese ambassador over beating of BBC journalist in Shanghai protests
China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the foreign office amid a diplomatic row over the arrest and alleged beating of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests in Shanghai, according to a UK government source.
Zheng Zeguang has been called by foreign secretary James Cleverly over the treatment of cameraman Edward Lawrence, who the BBC said was “beaten and kicked” by police in the Chinese city.
A source from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “The Chinese ambassador has been called to the FCDO.
“The BBC has been clear one of their journalists was detained and beaten by police when covering these protests.
“We have made it clear this behaviour by the Chinese authorities is completely unacceptable.”
Mr Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing”, while No 10 condemned the “shocking and unacceptable” arrest and said journalists “must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation”.
Downing Street urged Chinese authorities to “respect those who decide to express their views about the current situation”, as citizens take to the streets to oppose the country’s draconian zero-Covid policy.
The BBC said Mr Lawrence was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering the protests in Shanghai.
“During his arrest he was beaten and kicked by police,” the broadcaster said. “This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.”
China’s foreign ministry has reportedly contested the BBC statement, claiming Mr Lawrence did not identify himself as a journalist.
UK’s reputation has been ‘shredded’ internationally, says David Miliband
Former Labour cabinet minister David Miliband told LBC that the UK’s reputation has been “shredded” on the international stage.
Watch the full clip here:
Martin Lewis shares 4 tips for keeping warm without having to put the heating on
Martin Lewis has shared his helpful tips for staying warm this winter without having to resort to putting the heating on.
The Money Saving Expert’s comments come as nine out of 10 UK adults report that their living costs have increased in the last three months due to rising energy bills and food prices.
In an episode of his ITV programme from November, The Martin Lewis Money Show, Lewis said his team had carried out research on ways to “heat the human and not the home”.
Read more from Saman Javed:
Martin Lewis shares 4 tips for keeping warm without using the heating
The Money Saving Expert recommends ‘small electrical items for heating the person’
White population of England and Wales shrinks in past decade, census data reveals
A total of 81.7 per cent of residents in England and Wales identified their ethnic group as white on the day of the 2021 census, down from 86.0 per cent a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.
The second most common ethnic group was “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” at 9.3 per cent, up from 7.5 per cent in 2011.
Around one in 10 households (2.5 million) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups last year, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2011, the ONS said.
Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multi-cultural society we live in.”
Our race correspondent Nadine White has more:
White population of England and Wales shrinks in past decade, census data reveals
Around one in 10 households (2.5 million) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups last year, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2011, the ONS said.
Royal Mail strike: Every date in November and December 2022
Royal Mail workers will stage strikes this month and next in an escalating row over pay, jobs and conditions.
The Communications Workers Union (CWU) formally notified Royal Mail of the November strikes last month and confirmed six new strike dates in December on November 17.
The postal service apologised to customers, saying that though it “well-developed contingency plans” it is unable to “fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce”.
“We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption,” the company said on the website.
Here’s everything you need to know about strikes by Royal Mail staff:
What are the dates for Royal Mail postal strikes?
Is there a Royal Mail strike tomorrow?
Transport secretary hails ‘constructive’ meeting over rail dispute
The Transport Secretary has made it clear his role is to “facilitate and support” a deal in the long-running rail dispute rather than get involved in negotiations.
Mark Harper wrote to the leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) following a meeting last week which the minister described as “constructive and positive”.
He wrote: “We both agree the industrial dispute on the railways has gone on too long.
“It’s bad for your members, losing out on pay and overtime, bad for businesses who depend on trains to bring them goods and customers and bad for people across our country who depend on the railways.
“Worse, disruption pushes more and more people away from using the railways, some of whom will never come back.
“We both want a long-term sustainable railway that provides both great service and rewarding jobs.
“Every day’s industrial action makes that harder to deliver.”
Gove will make announcement on onshore wind, says minister
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said she expects Michael Gove to make an announcement on onshore wind plans in the coming days.
She said the government is “listening” to rebel Tory MPs who have backed an amendment in support of the onshore wind following Rishi Sunak’s dee facto ban on new developments.
Ms Donelan said “tweaks” are sometimes made to bills. “The government is listening to colleagues around this amendment and I’m sure that there will be some announcements made by the levelling up secretary in the days to come,” she told GB News.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies