Rishi Sunak – live: PM forced to delay housebuilding reforms amid Tory rebellion
Nearly 50 backbenchers sign amendment to ban councils from taking housing targets into account when deciding planning application
Related: Dominic Raab faces accusations he called Labour leader a w***er
Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay planning reforms amid significant pushback from Conservative MPs, demanding an end to the mandatory target of building 300,000 homes a year.
The prime minister was due to face a major test of his leadership next Monday when parliamentarians were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.
But nearly 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account while deciding on planning applications.
Meanwhile, two senior Tories yesterday announced they would stand down as MPs at the next general election.
Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith said she was quitting Parliament, followed hours later by William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutions Affairs select committee.
Questions over Mr Sunak’s choice of cabinet colleagues have not let up as deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is set to be investigated over allegations of bullying behaviour.
The backbench rebellion and brewing trouble on multiple fronts come as the prime minister faces Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons today.
What did Owen Paterson do? Tory lobbying scandal explained
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led him to resign.
Mr Paterson left the Commons in November 2021 after being found by the standards authority to have broken rules on paid advocacy.
The episode threw Boris Johnson’s government into turmoil, as the then-prime minister tried to overhaul the misconduct system to save his MP from suspension.
Adam Forrest and Liam James have more:
What did Owen Paterson do? Tory lobbying scandal explained
MP has told European Court of Human Rights that lobbying investigation damaged his reputation unfairly
Sunak to face MPs as authority dented by housing rebellion
Rishi Sunak is set to face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement.
A month after taking office vowing “stability and unity”, trouble is brewing for the prime minister on multiple fronts.
He reportedly pulled a vote due next Monday on government plans to build 300,000 homes a year as dozens of Conservative MPs threatened a rebellion, dealing a blow to his authority.
More in this report:
Sunak to face MPs as authority dented by housing rebellion
Tory MPs threatened a revolt over plans to impose mandatory, centrally-set housebuilding targets.
Sunak delays housebuilding targets due to Tory rebellion
Rishi Sunak has reportedly been forced to delay planning reforms as he faced a significant rebellion by Conservative MPs pushing for an end to mandatory housebuilding targets.
The prime minister was due to face the first major test of his leadership next Monday when MPs were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.
But more than 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment to the Bill that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account when deciding on planning applications.
Read the details here:
Sunak delays housebuilding targets due to Tory rebellion – reports
The Prime Minister’s plan to build 300,000 homes a year has reportedly been put on hold.
