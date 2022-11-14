Rishi Sunak news – live: PM justifies tax rises as he faces Tory rebellion over Hunt’s plan
Chancellor has said ‘everyone will be paying more taxes’
Rishi Sunak has said that the government must follow through on its promise of tax rises and spending cuts in this week’s autumn statement or risk a market backlash destabilising the UK economy.
“Financial conditions in the UK have stabilised, clearly,” he told reporters. “But they have stabilised because people expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it’s the government’s job to deliver on that. That’s what the chancellor will do.”
Meanwhile, writing in the Telegraph, the prime minister labelled Russia a “rogue state” and called out the Russian president for not attending the meeting of world leaders in Bali.
At home, home secretary Suella Braverman will sign an agreement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin today to ramp up efforts to stop migrant crossings in small boats in the Channel.
On Friday the foreign secretary James Cleverly and Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.
Suella Braverman, the home secretary, will sign an agreement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin today to ramp up efforts to stop migrant crossings in small boats in the Channel.
On Friday last week, foreign secretary James Cleverly and Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.
Under the new agreement that Ms Braverman will sign in Paris today, the amount the UK pays France to cover the cost of increased patrols at their end will increase from about £55m a year to £63m.
This year so far 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats according to the latest government data. Last year, the number stood at 28,526.
Rishi Sunak calls Russia 'rogue state' for not attending G20 summit
The prime minister labelled Russia a “rogue state” as he called out the Russian president for not attending the G20 summit in Bali.
Rishi Sunak said that Vladimir Putin’s no-show at the summit means he is not even attempting to explain his actions, despite being “responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine”.
Mr Sunak wrote in the Telegraph that “we will not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state – and nor will our allies”.The prime minister arrived in Bali today for the summit.
Rishi Sunak has said that the government must follow through on its promise of tax rises and spending cuts in this week’s autumn statement or risk a market backlash destabilising the UK economy.
The prime minister is facing the threat of rebellion from backbench Conservative MPs angry at Jeremy Hunt’s announcement that everyone in the UK will pay more tax as a result of the fiscal policies he is set to unveil on Thursday.
But Mr Sunak said that the chancellor has no choice but to deliver on the expectations of the international markets that he will put Britain’s finances on a sustainable path.
Rishi Sunak says taxes must rise to avoid market backlash
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says everyone will pay more tax after Thursday’s autumn statement
