Rishi Sunak has said that the government must follow through on its promise of tax rises and spending cuts in this week’s autumn statement or risk a market backlash destabilising the UK economy.

“Financial conditions in the UK have stabilised, clearly,” he told reporters. “But they have stabilised because people expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it’s the government’s job to deliver on that. That’s what the chancellor will do.”

Meanwhile, writing in the Telegraph, the prime minister labelled Russia a “rogue state” and called out the Russian president for not attending the meeting of world leaders in Bali.

At home, home secretary Suella Braverman will sign an agreement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin today to ramp up efforts to stop migrant crossings in small boats in the Channel.

On Friday the foreign secretary James Cleverly and Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.