Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668400266

Rishi Sunak news – live: PM justifies tax rises as he faces Tory rebellion over Hunt’s plan

Chancellor has said ‘everyone will be paying more taxes’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 14 November 2022 04:31
Comments

Related video: Jeremy Hunt says everyone ‘will be paying more taxes’ ahead of fiscal statement

Rishi Sunak has said that the government must follow through on its promise of tax rises and spending cuts in this week’s autumn statement or risk a market backlash destabilising the UK economy.

“Financial conditions in the UK have stabilised, clearly,” he told reporters. “But they have stabilised because people expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory, and it’s the government’s job to deliver on that. That’s what the chancellor will do.”

Meanwhile, writing in the Telegraph, the prime minister labelled Russia a “rogue state” and called out the Russian president for not attending the meeting of world leaders in Bali.

At home, home secretary Suella Braverman will sign an agreement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin today to ramp up efforts to stop migrant crossings in small boats in the Channel.

On Friday the foreign secretary James Cleverly and Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.

Recommended

1668400242

Braverman to sign deal with France today over Channel migrants

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, will sign an agreement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin today to ramp up efforts to stop migrant crossings in small boats in the Channel.

On Friday last week, foreign secretary James Cleverly and Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, issued a statement stressing the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.

Under the new agreement that Ms Braverman will sign in Paris today, the amount the UK pays France to cover the cost of increased patrols at their end will increase from about £55m a year to £63m.

This year so far 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats according to the latest government data. Last year, the number stood at 28,526.

Maroosha Muzaffar14 November 2022 04:30
1668399685

Rishi Sunak calls Russia 'rogue state' for not attending G20 summit

The prime minister labelled Russia a “rogue state” as he called out the Russian president for not attending the G20 summit in Bali.

Rishi Sunak said that Vladimir Putin’s no-show at the summit means he is not even attempting to explain his actions, despite being “responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine”.

Mr Sunak wrote in the Telegraph that “we will not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state – and nor will our allies”.The prime minister arrived in Bali today for the summit.

Maroosha Muzaffar14 November 2022 04:21
1668398558

Rishi Sunak says taxes must rise to avoid market backlash

Rishi Sunak has said that the government must follow through on its promise of tax rises and spending cuts in this week’s autumn statement or risk a market backlash destabilising the UK economy.

The prime minister is facing the threat of rebellion from backbench Conservative MPs angry at Jeremy Hunt’s announcement that everyone in the UK will pay more tax as a result of the fiscal policies he is set to unveil on Thursday.

But Mr Sunak said that the chancellor has no choice but to deliver on the expectations of the international markets that he will put Britain’s finances on a sustainable path.

Read the full story by Andrew Woodcock here:

Rishi Sunak says taxes must rise to avoid market backlash

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says everyone will pay more tax after Thursday’s autumn statement

Maroosha Muzaffar14 November 2022 04:02
1668397520

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of UK politics

Maroosha Muzaffar14 November 2022 03:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in