UK politics live: Starmer says only viable option in Middle East is two-state solution
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer calls for an end to the ‘living nightmare’ Palestinians are enduring
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a two-state solution is “the only viable long-term route through” the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as he said Britain’s thoughts are with the Jewish people on the anniversary of the 7 October attacks.
In a speech to the House of Commons, the prime minister called for an end to the “living nightmare” Palestinians are enduring, and vowed to use the “power of diplomacy” to try and minimise suffering on the ground, as he urged Israel to renew efforts for a ceasefire and called for more relief for civilians.
His speech comes as David Lammy sought to reassure MPs the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar are “not up for negotiation” amid backlash over his decision to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius.
The Foreign Secretary told the Commons: “I want to reassure the House and all members of the UK family worldwide that this agreement does not signal any change in policy to Britain’s other overseas territories.
“British sovereignty on the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar and the sovereign base areas, is not up for negotiation. The situations are not comparable.”
Mel Stride backs James Cleverly as next Tory leader
Mel Stride has backed James Cleverly to be the next Tory leader.
The ex-work and pensions secretary, who is now shadowing his former Cabinet role, was eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest in the second round.
Mr Stride posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The Conservative Party needs to rebuild trust on economic competence, cutting migration and reforming public services. Strong, clear and measured. James has what it takes.”
Former party chairman and foreign and home secretary Mr Cleverly was the “standout candidate” at the Conservative Party conference last week when the four remaining leadership hopefuls set out their pitches to members, Mr Stride wrote in The Telegraph.
“We need a leader who both gets the need for the rapid reform of our party machine but who can also reach across the party and appeal to our broad base.
“Someone who has experience in government, the party, and is an effective communicator,” he wrote.
Corbyn calls government to apologise to displaced Chagossian people
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the British Government to formally apologise for the forced removal of the Chagossian people from the Chagos Islands in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mr Corbyn, who sits as an independent MP and has been a longstanding campaigner on the issue, said when he was Labour leader that he would give the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
He told the Commons on Monday: “Will the Foreign Secretary take this opportunity to recognise that what happened to the Chagossian people in the 1960s and 1970s was abominable, abusive, illegal and disgraceful, and many of them lived in poverty for many years after that in the Seychelles and in Mauritius?”
Mr Corbyn asked the Government to pay tribute to the Chagossians who had campaigned for a return to the islands. He added: “An apology is due to the Chagossian people for the way that they were treated.”
He went on to ask Foreign Secretary David Lammy whether they would be able to return to Diego Garcia, now the site of a UK and US military base.
Mr Lammy replied: “In relation to whether they will have the right to visit Diego Garcia, I have got to tell him that they will not have such a right under this treaty.
“Any resettlement or visits will be to the outer islands.”
Giving up Chagos Islands ‘strengthens UK position on Ukraine’, says Lammy
Giving up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands “strengthens our arguments when it comes to issues like Ukraine”, David Lammy has said.
He told the Commons: “Under the previous government, there were 11 rounds of negotiations, the last one held just weeks before the general election was called, so in July this government inherited unfinished business where the threat was real and inaction was not a strategy.”
Mr Lammy added: “Inaction posed several acute risks to the United Kingdom. First, it threatened the UK-US base from countering malign Iranian activity in the Middle East to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
“It’s critical for our national security. Without surety of tenure, no base can operate effectively nor truly deter our enemies. Critical investment decisions were already being delayed.
“Second, it impacted on our relationship with the United States who neither wanted nor welcomed the legal uncertainty and strongly encouraged us to strike a deal. I am a trans-Atlanticist. We had to protect this important relationship.
“And third, it undermined our international standing where showing what we mean is what we say on international law and our desire for partnerships with the Global South. This strengthens our arguments when it comes to issues like Ukraine or the South China Sea.”
Lammy says Chagos Islands deal is ‘strongly backed’ by US
Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs that the deal to relinquish sovereignty over the Chagos Islands is “strongly supported by partners” and recognises the “wrongs of the past”.
He told MPs: “It is strongly supported by partners, with President Biden going so far as to applaud our achievement. Within minutes of the announcement, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin have also backed this successful outcome, which reaffirms our special defence relationship.”
“This agreement will be underpinned by a financial settlement that’s acceptable to both sides. Members will be aware the government does not normally reveal payments for our military base overseas, and so it would be inappropriate to publicise further details of these arrangements at this stage.
“The agreement also recognises the rights and wrongs of the past. The whole House would agree that the manner in which Chagossians were forcibly removed in the 1960s was deeply wrong and regrettable.
“Mauritius is now free to implement a resettlement programme to islands other than Diego Garcia.
“The United Kingdom and Mauritius have also committed to support Chagossians welfare, establishing an entrust fund capitalised by the UK and providing additional government support to Chagossians in the UK and the UK will maintain the pathway for Chagossians to obtain British citizenship.”
Tory MP says ‘not true’ as Lammy sets out ‘context’ of Chagos Islands deal
Tom Tugendhat repeated the words “not true” as David Lammy set out the “context” to the United Kingdom’s decision to relinquish sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.
The Conservative Party leadership hopeful repeated the phrase from the opposition benches as Mr Lammy told the Commons: “Since its creation, the territory and the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia has had a contested existence. In recent years, the threat has risen significantly.
“Coming into office, the status quo was clearly not sustainable. A binding judgment against the UK seemed inevitable and it was just a matter of time before our only choices would’ve been abandoning the base altogether or breaking international law.”
Lammy hails ‘historic’ Chagos Islands deal
Foreign secretary David Lammy is now speaking to MPs about the UK government’s deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
Amid a backlash over the decision, Mr Lammy began by calling Thursday’s announcement “historic” and said it came after two years of negotiations “and decades of disagreement”.
He added that the treaty “is neither signed nor ratified” yet, but that formal negotiations have concluded.
Starmer asked to confirm UK will not be involved in Israeli response to Iran missile attack
Stephen Flynn of the SNP has asked Sir Keir Starmer to confirm that there “will be no British involvement – be that personnel, facilities or airbases – in any Israeli response” to Iran’s “abhorrent” attack on Israel last week.
Sir Keir replied: “I thank him for his question. I’m not – and he will understand – going in to details on the floor of the House as to our capabilities.
“But he will know that the involvement so far, for example in relation to the attack in April, was in relation to Israel’s self-defence when missiles were raining in on Israel. That is the support that we did provide and would always be prepared to provide.”
Britain must do ‘all it can’ to prevent wider war in Middle East, says Ed Davey
Britain must do “all it can” to prevent a wider war in the Middle East, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.
Responding to the PM’s statement on the anniversary of the 7 October attacks, Sir Ed said: “We must never forget the trauma of the hostages and their families.
“In Tel Aviv, I met Itzik Horn, a father still praying for his two sons Gair and Eitan to come home,” he said, adding that everything must be done to ensure everyone takes the steps most likely to get the hostages home quickly and safely.
He added: “The last year has seen terrible violence in the Middle East, a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and an appalling spike in hate crimes here in the UK, so we must stand firm against antisemitism [and] Islamophobia.
“We must press for an immediate bilateral ceasefire to end the terrible cycle of violence and bring about lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, and we must do all we can to prevent a regional war in the Middle East.”
He continued: “I hope the government will try to convince Israel that keeping her citizens safe and secure is best achieved by restraint, not retaliation, and the risk of regional war.”
Sir Keir Starmer replied: “The messaging is very much de-escalation across the region.”
