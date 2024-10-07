✕ Close Sue Gray quits: Defence secretary says Labour cabinet is ‘most unified’ he’s ever served in

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a two-state solution is “the only viable long-term route through” the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as he said Britain’s thoughts are with the Jewish people on the anniversary of the 7 October attacks.

In a speech to the House of Commons, the prime minister called for an end to the “living nightmare” Palestinians are enduring, and vowed to use the “power of diplomacy” to try and minimise suffering on the ground, as he urged Israel to renew efforts for a ceasefire and called for more relief for civilians.

His speech comes as David Lammy sought to reassure MPs the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar are “not up for negotiation” amid backlash over his decision to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius.

The Foreign Secretary told the Commons: “I want to reassure the House and all members of the UK family worldwide that this agreement does not signal any change in policy to Britain’s other overseas territories.

“British sovereignty on the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar and the sovereign base areas, is not up for negotiation. The situations are not comparable.”