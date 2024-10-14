UK politics live: Robert Jenrick promises to make Jacob Rees-Mogg Tory chairman if elected leader
Jenrick said Rees-Mogg’s appointment would be needed to ‘truly reform and democratise’ the party
Robert Jenrick has promised to make Jacob Rees-Mogg Tory party chairman if he wins the Conservative Party leadership election.
Mr Jenrick on Sunday said he would appoint the Boris Johnson loyalist despite him losing his seat in the July election.
“One of my first acts as leader would be to appoint him as chairman of the party so we can truly reform and democratise our party,” Mr Jenrick said.
“Together we will empower members and restore the respect that has been so sorely lacking in recent years,” he added.
Meanwhile, the owner of P&O ferries will attend a key investment summit after Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from comments by a minister who called the firm a “cowboy operator”.
After efforts by Downing Street to smooth relations, it is understood that DP World will now attend Monday’s gathering, despite the row over Louise Haigh’s comments about the firm.
It comes as scores of Labour MPs have urged Rachel Reeves to embrace spending tens of billions more on ailing public services ahead of the budget.
Tory centrists should back Kemi Badenoch and not boycott leadership vote, urges party grandee
Tory centrists should back Kemi Badenoch, urges party grandee
Exclusive: After Tory moderates threatened to boycott the leadership election, Damian Green – former chair of the One Nation caucus of Conservative MPs – has urged them to back Kemi Badenoch instead
How will Starmer's new Council of the Nations and Regions tackle the challenges of power-sharing?
How will the new Council of the Nations and Regions tackle power-sharing challenges?
After years of Westminster’s strained relations with metro mayors and the devolved governments in Cardiff and Edinburgh, a reset is badly needed, writes Sean O’Grady. But will this fresh approach work?
Kemi Badenoch handed £5,000 by councillor who dismissed 'grossly exaggerated' Grenfell concerns
Badenoch handed £5,000 by councillor who dismissed ‘exaggerated’ Grenfell concerns
Quentin Marshall, who was chair of Kensington and Chelsea council’s housing committee, donates to Badenoch’s bid to succeed Rishi Sunak
Government apologises for accidentally leaking email address of one of world's richest men
Government apologises for leaking email address of one of world’s richest men
Department for Business and Trade has referred itself to the data protection watchdog over ‘human error’
How Jenrick's team tricked five Cleverly supporters to reach Tory leadership last two
How Jenrick’s team tricked five Cleverly supporters to reach Tory leadership last two
Exclusive: Robert Jenrick’s team did something extraordinary to get him over the line in leadership contest
Keir Starmer admits Labour's first 100 days in power have been a 'bumpy road'
Keir Starmer admits Labour’s first 100 days in power have been a ‘bumpy road’
Sir Keir Starmer described Labour’s first 100 days in power as “bumpy” but said he is “happy” with what his party has achieved so far. The prime minister referenced “bumps and sidewinds” in the first three months in government, referring to the Labour donation row and the Sue Gray saga, when he appeared on the BBC’s Newcast, released today (12 October). Sir Keir said investment in the UK from companies such as Amazon, is proof that Labour’s “tough decisions” on the economy are beginning to “trigger investment”. The prime minister said: “This is proof to me that the steps we are taking are having effect.”
'Warning shot' to ministers over legal aid as barristers raise threat of industrial action
Lawyers raise threat of industrial action over legal aid funding row
Threat of further disruption in crisis-stricken justice system as patience with new government wears thin
Starmer to unveil investment deals
Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to get rid of regulation that “needlessly holds back investment” at a major business conference on Monday.
The Government is expected to unveil investment deals worth billions in AI, life sciences and infrastructure at its first International Investment Summit.
A row over criticism of P&O Ferries that reportedly jeopardised a £1 billion investment by its Dubai-based owner DP World has been smoothed over, with the company saying it will attend the conference.
The Government is eager to show it is making progress on its mission to deliver economic growth after marking 100 days in office and ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget on October 30.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned of “tough decisions” at the spending review as Labour says it needs to plug a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances left by the Conservatives.
Tories cannot win elections with Badenoch or Jenrick, warns Britain's top pollster
Tories cannot win elections with Badenoch or Jenrick, warns Britain’s top pollster
Exclusive: Professor Sir John Curtice described Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch as ‘unknown quantities’ who do not have what it takes to turn the party’s fortunes around
‘Absurdity’ for Labour to raise national insurance
It would be “absurdity” for Labour to argue that raising employers’ national insurance contributions in the upcoming Budget is not a breach of their manifesto commitments, a Conservative former minister has said.
Shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride also said the Government’s claim that his party left a £22 billion black hole in public finances is “fictitious”.
During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer declined to rule out potentially raising employers’ national insurance contributions in the upcoming Autumn budget.
At the general election, Labour said it would not increase taxes on working people and included a commitment not to increase national insurance, income tax or VAT.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Labour Government inherited a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances from its predecessors, causing speculation about how she will raise funds.
