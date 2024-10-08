✕ Close Sue Gray quits: Defence secretary says Labour cabinet is ‘most unified’ he’s ever served in

Today marks a critical day in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, with Conservative MPs set to eliminate one of the four remaining candidates.

Following a morning hustings, MPs started to cast their votes this afternoon, cutting the field down to three ahead of another vote on Wednesday.

James Cleverly has been tipped as the frontrunner, bolstered by a key endorsement from former rival Mel Stride and a well-received speech at last week’s party conference, urging members to “sell Conservatism with a smile”.

His competitors, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Robert Jenrick, are scrambling to secure the crucial 16 votes that became available after Mr Stride’s exit in the last round.

In a dramatic twist, the Conservatives have narrowed Labour’s lead to just one point, raising alarms for Sir Keir Starmer’s party months after its sweeping election victory.

The latest More in Common poll revealed the party now sits at 29 per cent, down one percentage point, while the Tories have gained two points, reaching 28 per cent.

This represents the smallest lead Labour has seen since the pollster began tracking voting intentions last year.