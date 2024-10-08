UK politics live: Tories begin latest leadership vote after cutting Starmer’s poll lead
Conservative members suggest James Cleverly is new favourite to challenge Robert Jenrick for top job
Today marks a critical day in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, with Conservative MPs set to eliminate one of the four remaining candidates.
Following a morning hustings, MPs started to cast their votes this afternoon, cutting the field down to three ahead of another vote on Wednesday.
James Cleverly has been tipped as the frontrunner, bolstered by a key endorsement from former rival Mel Stride and a well-received speech at last week’s party conference, urging members to “sell Conservatism with a smile”.
His competitors, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Robert Jenrick, are scrambling to secure the crucial 16 votes that became available after Mr Stride’s exit in the last round.
In a dramatic twist, the Conservatives have narrowed Labour’s lead to just one point, raising alarms for Sir Keir Starmer’s party months after its sweeping election victory.
The latest More in Common poll revealed the party now sits at 29 per cent, down one percentage point, while the Tories have gained two points, reaching 28 per cent.
This represents the smallest lead Labour has seen since the pollster began tracking voting intentions last year.
Russia on mission to cause 'sustained mayhem' on UK streets, MI5 warns
British intelligence is facing a “hell of a job” over rising threats from Iran and Russia, as well as the resurgence of Isis and Al-Qaeda, the head of MI5 has warned.
A day after Sir Keir Starmer called on the international community to focus on the “malign” regime in Iran, which supports proxies across the Middle East including Hamas and Hezbollah, Ken McCallum said British intelligence has thwarted 20 Tehran-backed plots that “presented potentially lethal threats to British citizens” since the start of 2022.
You can read the full story below:
UK facing threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Iran, warns MI5 chief
Ken McCallum says Russian intelligence agencies are also on a ‘sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets’ with ‘arson, sabotage and more’
Lunchtime bulletin
The race to determine the next Conservative leader continues today, with MPs set to eliminate one of the four remaining contenders.
- Voting opens at 1.30pm and closes at 3pm, with the results expected at 3.30pm.
- Tom Tugendhat is widely tipped to be the next candidate to drop out, leaving Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly, and Kemi Badenoch to battle it out in tomorrow’s round.
- The new party leader will be revealed on 2 November, following a vote by Conservative Party members.
- In other political news, former prime minister Boris Jonson has been defending comments from his memoir Unleashed, where he suggested the public “avidly craved” lockdown restrictions.
Meanwhile, in Labour:
- Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to repair his relationship with ethnic minority voters, as polling shows diminishing support from these communities.
- Labour’s lead in the polls has shrunk one point, as internal rows and criticism over free gifts the prime minister accepted continue to dent public perception.
- As the government prepares to unveil its October budget, Sir Keir is under scrutiny over his decision to cut winter fuel payments to pensioners.
Stay tuned for the latest updates and expert analysis throughout the day.
Badenoch’s campaign calls Tories to ‘get serious’ ahead of vote
Robert Jenrick: ‘We must change our party to regain public’s trust'
Tory leadership race: MPs set to cast votes in critical round
Tory MPs will begin voting at 1.30pm today in the latest stage of the Conservative Party leadership contest.
They will choose between four candidates including Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat.
The result of this round is expected at 3.30pm, narrowing the field before tomorrow’s crucial vote, which will determine the final two candidates.
Tory MP quits frontbencher and backs James Cleverly
Who is Morgan McSweeney? The Labour election guru replacing Sue Gray as chief of staff
Labour election guru Morgan McSweeney will take over as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff after Sue Gray quit.
McSweeney is the creative intelligence behind Starmer’s success, first in winning the leadership of the Labour Party and then in winning a huge election victory in the country. It makes sense to have him at the top of the political side of No 10, writes Jabed Ahmed.
Who is Morgan McSweeney? The Labour election guru replacing Sue Gray
Sue Gray’s departure has triggered a wider reshuffle of Number 10, and Morgan McSweeney is set to take over her role
HS2 rail line will run into London Euston, transport secretary Louise Haigh hints
The transport secretary has indicated that HS2 will run into central London, saying it “would never have made sense” for that not to happen, following months of speculation over the rail line.
The government will make a final announcement around the time of the budget, Louise Haigh suggested.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story below:
Transport secretary gives verdict on whether HS2 will end at Euston
The government is expected to make an announcement around the time of the budget
London Underground workers to vote on strikes
London Underground staff are set to vote on potential strikes in response to ongoing disputes regarding pay, terms, and conditions.
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) is surveying its members, including those in customer service roles, about their willingness to take industrial action, with the ballot closing on 18 October.
It comes after the union refused the latest offer fro London Underground, which it argues amounts to a pay rise below inflation for most employees and a freeze on many pay ranges.
TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said members are “highly likely to vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action and action short of a strike”.
She added: “Our intention is to send a strong and clear message to London Underground that significant industrial action is on the cards across the network unless they are prepared to meet our aspirations on pay, as well as dealing positively with all other aspects of our dispute.”
