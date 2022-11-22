Apple store crash - live: Contractor killed and 17 injured in ‘unthinkable’ calamity as SUV plows into window
A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, killing one person and injuring at least 16
Shortly before 11am on Monday, a car crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while more than a dozen have been injured.
The 17 injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after the Black SUV smashed through the front window and plowed through the store, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference.
Mr Cruz said the driver was a man that was in the presence of police officers after the crash. He added that he was unable to say at this time if prosecutorial action will be taken, but that there is an “active criminal investigation going on”.
Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said that several people were pinned against the door at the back of the shop. He added that the structural integrity of the building was being evaluated but that were no concerns at the time of the press briefing.
Mr Cruz said that several 911 calls came in from the Derby Street shops at around 10.45am.
“A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Mr Cruz told reporters.
What happened today in Hingham?
Gustaf Kilander reports on how events unfolded this morning in the Boston suburb of Hingham.
Police identify 65-year-old killed in Apple store crash
“We have patients in the operating room and people we anticipate going into the operating room,” medical trauma chief says
Employees ‘visibly shaken’ after crash
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the employees of the store were “visibly shaken” following the crash.
“This investigation is active and ongoing. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point,” he added.
“Fourteen of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital and Weymouth and two victims [were] taken to Boston area hospitals,” Mr Cruz said.
Locals say crash left ‘gaping hole’ in Apple store: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’
Witnesses Lynne Goyuk and Emily McKenna told Boston25News about what they saw before and after the crash.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Ms Goyuk said. “We saw several people who should have sought medical attention, but they wouldn’t go over because they knew other people were critical.”
Ms McKenna said: “I just heard like glass shatter, and everyone ran to the window because they thought it was a smash and grab, and there was just a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store. I didn’t see the car drive by but someone said it was going pretty fast, so maybe he just lost control.”
Authorities say they’re looking into surveillance video
During a press conference on Monday afternoon, authorities told reporters that there are currently no concerns on structural stability within the Apple store and that detectives are looking for surveillance video to find out more.
One person called the ordeal “a terrible event” and “terrible day.”
News anchor notes how ‘terrifying’ crash was during ‘busy holiday shopping’ week
Reports from outside South Shore Hospital noted that there were at least eight people transported to hospitals in the Hingham area.
“You can imagine just how terrifying this was for families who are hearing of this, their family members likely... out at that Apple store doing some early holiday shopping, potentially, in what is expected to be a busy holiday shopping week in this area and across our state,” said 7News Boston’s Sam Bleiweis while standing outside of South Shore Hospital, ahead of a press conference slated for Monday afternoon.
Bleiweis also noted that it was still unclear how many people had been transported to South Shore Hospital specifically.
Criminal investigation underway
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says a criminal investigation is underway to determine how the crash occurred.
“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Mr Cruz said. “This investigation is active and ongoing.”
The driver was not hospitalised and is said to be in police custody.
No charges have been announced.
“I’m sure that we will find out once we have an opportunity to review all the documents and tapes, wherever it’s necessary to go forward from there and figure out exactly what happened ... it’s absolutely unthinkable. It’s absolutely tragic,” Mr Cruz said.
Town expresses condolences
The Town of Hingham has released a statement expressing condolences and offering support to those affected by today’s crash.
Victim identified
In a news release from District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office, the victim of today’s mass casualty incident has been identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.
An earlier statement by Apple said he was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store”.
Apple releases statement
Witnesses describe scene
NBC10 Boston reports:
“All of a sudden we hear this, I don’t want to say explosion but a bang, a very loud bang. So we jumped up from the table and we looked out the window and we could see the hole in the Apple Store. And she had seen a car go by so she was like ‘Oh my god that car just went through the Apple Store.’ And that was really It. honestly this is too much. I just want to go home. It was a lot,” one witness, who identified herself as “Ann,” told NBC10 Boston.
“We had just walked by the apple store to get our coffee and we decided to stop for a minute. We could’ve been walking back by... So my heart goes out to all the employees of apple and all the customers that were in that store because nobody should be dealing with this holiday week. Nobody,” she added.
“I was just walking to Whole Foods when I heard the explosion and I walked toward here just to check what happened,” another witness said. “And I saw like a big car... A lot of people were running. I guess someone called 911... I don’t understand how someone drives that fast around here. It’s crazy.”
