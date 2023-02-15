Spy balloon – live: White House says shot-down objects could be ‘benign’ as GOP rallies against Biden on China
US fighter jets shot down three unidentified aircraft in North American skies in as many days
US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far
Three objects shot down by American fighter jets were likely used for commercial or other “benign” purposes, according to a prevailing theory among intelligence officials announced by the White House.
“The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” White House National Security Council strategic communication coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
Officials have ruled out that the objects are government vessels, and intelligence suggests they are not linked to China, which is accused of sending a massive surveillence balloon across the US earlier this month. The US military has recovered “significant debris” from that aircraft after an F-22 shot it down roughly 10 miles off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.
Congressional Republicans have pointed to that incident and the recent intrusion of three smaller objects in North American airspace as evidence of President Joe Biden’s failure to confront China, while Chinese officials have accused the US of “illegally” deploying balloons into its own airspace in recent days.
Senate intelligence chair tells The Independent that US needs a better reporting system for knowing what’s in the sky
Democratic US Senator Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told The Independent’s Eric Garcia that Americans will have “more information” about the objects that were shot down above North American airspace in the recent days once that debris is collected.
But the US “needs to acknowledge” that “there is not a good reporting system in place that if you’re a weather balloon or commercial balloon or some other kind of activity, you just don’t have that kind of visibility,” he told The Independent on Tuesday.
Mr Warner’s remarks followed classified closed-door briefings with lawmakers at the Capitol on Tuesday to learn more about the objects that were shot down by US Air Force fighter jets over Alaska, the Yukon territory of Canada and Lake Huron in Michigan.
Object over Lake Huron likely passed by sensitive military sites and posed surveillance threat, Pentagon says
A statement from the US Department of Defense on Sunday evening reported that President Joe Biden acted on guidance from military officials to shoot down the object that was flying at about 20,000 feet above Lake Huron.
Officials also confirmed that the object was likely the same that was picked up as a radar anomaly over Montana on Saturday night, when the object was “in proximity to sensitive [Department of Defense] sites,” the statement said.
“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities,” it continued.
NORAD tracked the object on Sunday morning, and an F-16 jet fired a single Sidewinder missile at about 2.24pm ET.
“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation,” according to the statement.
Taking it down over the lake avoided “impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery,” the Pentagon said.
“There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected,” the statement added.
Federal agencies are now working to recover the debris.
ICYMI: Chinese satellite fires green laser beams over Hawaii
Astronomers reported that a Chinese satellite fired green laser beams over the US state of Hawaii during mounting between Beijing and Washignton after several foreign objects including a Chinese spy balloon were shot down over the US in recent days.
Scientists at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan captured the mystery beams of light on video through its Subaru-Asahi Star Camera on Mauna Kea back on 28 January.
Footage of the incident shows green laser light beaming over the cloudy sky over Maunakea in Hawaii.
Chinese satellite fires green laser beams over Hawaii
Incident comes amid an escalation of tensions between China and the US – after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana earlier this month and three other ‘flying objects’ were shot down this weekend
US military recovers ‘significant’ electronics from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
US Northern Command reports that crews working at the site of the shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina “have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure.”
US military recovers ‘significant’ electronics from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
Officials however have not yet retrieved debris from three ‘objects’ downed over the weekend
The planes and weapons that brought down objects in North American airspace
Two F-22 Raptor fighter jets flew out ofJoint Base Elmendorf in Alaska to take down the unidentified “object” above Alaskan airspace on Friday.
One missile – an AIM-9X Sidewinder – was fired, according to the Pentagon.
Several military planes and helicopters are assisting in the recovery operation.
The military deployed two kinds of helicopters – the HH-60 Pave Hawk and CH-47 Chinook – as well as the HC-130 search-and-rescue plane.
Two F-22 jets tracked another object across Alaska as it entered Canada on Saturday. Canadian CF-18 fighters and CP-140 maritime patrol craft joined the operation. The American jet fired a single Sidewinder missile, bringing the object down roughly 100 miles from the US-Canada border in Canadian territory in central Yukon.
Canada’s defense minister Anita Anand said the operation is likely the first using NORAD to shoot down an object in Canadian airspace.
The following day, two F-16 fighter jets were deployed above Lake Huron in Michigan. A Sidewinder missile was fired but missed, according to military officials and the White House. The missile reportedly landed on the lake. A second missile struck the object.
John Kirby: Recovering shot-down debris will take ‘some time'
It could take “some time” before the US recovers materials from several downed objects shot down above US airspace in recent days, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
Recovery operations are underway off the coast of South Carolina to recover critical materials from the Chinese surveillance balloon, and authorities also are recovering debris from two shot-down objects in Alaskan waters and in Lake Hurson. Canadian authorities also are recovering debris from an object shot down by an American fighter jet in the Yukon territory on Saturday.
“We’re dealing with some pretty tough conditions,” Mr Kirby said. “Lake Huron, which is not a shallow lake and the Yukon wilderness well as sea ice north of the coast of North Alaska ... Even even off the coast of South Carolina when we have been able to take debris up off the bottom ... So we’re up against it when it comes to to just the weather and the general geographic issues.”
He said investigators are doing to “keep at it” in the meantime.
“We’re going to try to get the as much debris as we can because we know that that’s the best way for us to do the forensics on, on these on these objects,” he added.
He stressed that the the US has not yet seen “any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of [China’s] spy balloon program, or that they were definitively involved in external intelligence collection efforts.”
Did China launch the other objects shot down by American fighter jets?
A massive surveillance balloon that drifted across the US before it was shot down by an American fighter jet is believed to be part of a Chinese military fleet of similar intelligence-gathering aircrafts.
But military and White House officials say there is no indication that three smaller unidentified “objects” that were shot down above North American airspace in as many days are part of the same program, and may not have come from China at all.
The balloon’s intrusion into North American airspace was likely one of several from similar aircrafts in recent years, including three sightings during President Donald Trump’s administration, a revelation that has prompted the military to begin filtering in all kinds of other aerial objects on its radars.
The US military has reportedly widened its range of radar data as it monitors North American airspace for objects that might have otherwise been filtered out, with officials comparing their expanded radar search to search filters a prospective car buyer would use to broaden the parameters to find what they’re looking for.
While the White House tries to tamp down on baseless speculation and conspiracy theories, other US officials and members of Congress, who have received several classified briefings and testimony about the intrusion, continue to suggest that the other objects came from China.
Did China launch the other objects shot down by American fighter jets?
The White House says there’s no evidence they came from China’s sprawling surveillance programme. Recent changes to radar and a military on high alert could offer some clarity
China calls Ohio train crash OhioChernobyl as it mocks US for caring too much about spy balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry mocked the United States on Tuesday for its concerns over an alleged Chinese spy balloon while a toxic chemical leak from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio threatens to become one of the most damaging environmental disasters in the country’s history.
Abe Asher reports:
China mocks US for focusing spy balloon during train derailment
Chemicals from the train derailment have been detected in the Ohio River
Jon Tester will lead Senate probe into flying objects
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Montana Senator Jon Tester will lead probes into the objects that were shot down over North American airspace in recent days.
The senator led a panel last week to hear from military officials about the ballon that was spotted above his home state near sensitive military sites.
“We still have questions about why they didn’t discover these balloons sooner, these objects sooner,” Mr Schumer said on Tuesday. “Senator Tester is going to lead our caucus in investigating this.”
Mr Tester said on Sunday that the Biden administration and US military need to “have a policy” about unidentified objects in US airspace to recommend to the president to swiftly handle any future incursions.
“What’s been going on the last … 10 days has been nothing short of craziness,” he told CBS Face the Nation. “The military needs to have a plan to not only determine what’s out there, but determine the dangers that go with it.”
Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham ‘reassured’ after briefings on objects
Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the recently shot-down objects above North American airspace are “not very high on my worry chart” following closed-door briefings with lawmakers on Tuesday.
“The reality is we don’t know a lot about what these items are, yet,” he said.
Mr Romney also told CNN that “there a lot of these things that are up in the air from time to time, some commercial, some government and maybe there’s some things we don’t know,” adding he wasn’t worried “in the slightest” over whether the objects posed any threats.
Senator Lindsey Graham also told ITV that he is not “unnerved” after he participated in classified briefings with other members of Congress.
“I didn’t hear anything in there that unnerved me,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies