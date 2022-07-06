Highland Park shooting - live: Boy orphaned after dad shielded him from gunfire as Robert Crimo faces court
Crimo had threatened to ‘kill everyone’ in his home three years before shooting
A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.
Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life.
On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to his actions” and revealed that the young man had made his way to Madison, Wisconsin, where he intended to commit another mass shooting but turned back.
If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to police, Mr Crimo had planned an attack for weeks and fired more than 80 rounds randomly into the crowd watching the parade, killing seven and injuring more than three dozen people.
A GoFundme set up by friends of the McCarthy family has raised nearly $2.5m by Wednesday afternoon, after billionaire hedgefund manager Bill Ackman made an $18,000 donation.
ICYMI: Robert Crimo planned a second attack in Wisconsin
Police told reporters on Wednesday that Robert Crimo, who has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in relation to the Highland Park shooting and will face life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, had planned a second attack in Wisconsin after the July 4th attack in Illinois.
In a press conference outside the court, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Christopher Covelli said that Mr Crimo crossed state lines from Illinois to Wisconsin, driving all the way to Madison in his mother’s vehicle.
Though he’d driven in his car some distance, at some point he changed his mind for some unknown reason, and the 21-year-old drove back to Illinois where he was later arrested by officers in North Chicago.
“Investigators did develop some information that it appears when he drove to Madison, he was driving around, however, he did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison, and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison,” he said.
Read the full report from Rachel Sharp:
Robert Crimo planned a second shooting in Wisconsin, say police
Investigators said that Robert Crimo crossed state lines, driving all the way to Madison in his mother’s vehicle before returning to Illinois where he was arrested
Assault rifle used in Highland Park shooting legally purchased online for under $700
The high-powered rifle used to kill seven and wound dozens more in the Independence Day parade mass shooting was legally purchased at an online retailer in Kentucky.
The Daily Beast reported the suspect bought the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle at Buds Gun Shops, who sell the weapon for under $700 with free shipping.
The weapon was shipped to an Illinois gun dealer called Red Dot Arms, where suspect Robert Crimo III picked it up from.
The owner of Red Dot Arms told the news outlet that he was contacted by federal agents on Monday after they located the weapon near the scene of the mass shooting.
He was able to pass on Mr Crimo’s details after driving to his office and checking sales information.
“Somebody that... would’ve put a thought [into] this would’ve grinded the serial number and we would’ve never found him,” the owner said.
What we know about gun used by alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo
The gun used in the Highland Park July 4th parade mass shooting that killed seven and wounded dozens was a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, authorities have revealed.
Prosecutors say Robert “Bobby” Crimo III fired more than 80 rounds from a rooftop onto an Independence Day crowd, reloading three times, before escaping down a fire escape while disguised as a woman and melting into the crowd.
After fleeing the rooftop, authorities said the weapon fell out of his bag in an alley.
They found the rifle, three 30-round high-capacity magazines and 83 spent shell casings around the scene.
Read the full explainer from my colleague Bevan Hurley below:
What we know about gun used by alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo
The AR-15-like weapon used in the Highland Park shooting was bought legally
‘It will haunt me for the rest of my life’: Highland Park mayor describes reaction to 2-year-old left orphaned in shooting
NBC’s Andrea Mitchell shared the gripping moment from her interview with Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering where the elected official of the latest US city to suffer a mass shooting described the story that will “haunt” her for the rest of her life is that of Aiden McCarthy, the 2-year-old who lost both his parents in the attack on the holiday Monday.
“The story that...will haunt me for the rest of my life was of Aiden McCarthy…He had blood on his feet. He had been found under his father who was on top of him to protect him from the gun,” tweeted Ms Mitchell, who was relaying what Ms Rotering had said to her.
“He was being passed around in an underground garage because...nobody could figure out whose child that was. And when I realized that nobody was panicking and looking for a baby, there could only be one conclusion, I almost threw up.”
Photos: Robert Crimo appears in court for first time dressed in black
The 21-year-old alleged murderer appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time via Zoom where he was ordered to be held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder.
During the morning bond hearing, the accused gunman appeared in the 19th Circuit Court in Lake County, Illinois, dressed in a black t-shirt and his long dark hair down around his face as he stared into the camera.
Robert Crimo appointed public defender, parents hire high-profile attorney who represents R Kelly
Robert Crimo has been appointed a public defender, while his parents hired the same high-profile lawyer that represents R Kelly to be their attorney.
Appearing via Zoom from the Lake County jail during his first court appearance since the deadly shooting unfolded two days earlier in a Chicago suburb, Mr Crimo spoke only once to state that he did not have a private attorney. Judge Theodore Potkonjak then paused the hearing and directed him to step into a private meeting with public defender Gregory Ticsay.
Confusion ensued after private defence lawyer Tom Durkin - who had indicated the night before that he would represent Mr Crimo - attempted to join the Zoom meeting, but was delayed by several minutes.
When he finally entered, Mr Durkin explained that he had to step aside from the case due to an unspecified conflict of interest. It was then agreed that Mr Ticsay would represent Mr Crimo going forward.
Catch up on the full story from my colleagues Megan Sheets and Bevan Hurley below:
Robert Crimo given public defender after parents hire attorney who represents R Kelly
Crimo made his first appearance in court on seven murder charges on Wednesday
‘Our papi has gone with his mami and papi’:
Nivia Guzman, the granddaughter of Eduardo Uvaldo, the seventh victim that was identified on Wednesday morning as having died in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday, posted an update on her grandfather’s GoFundMe later that afternoon.
“Our papi has gone with his mami and papi. We thank you for your prayers and donations,” wrote Ms Guzman, whose brother and grandmother were also injured in the July 4th attack but were recovering from their injuries.
Authorities address confusion around seventh victim named in Highland Park shooting
Steven Spagnolo Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office told The Independent there had been some confusion around the release of the seventh victim’s name.
He couldn’t comment on when further charges might be laid.
Mass shooting in Virginia’s capitol thwarted after tip-off, say police
Police in Virginia announced that they thwarted a mass shooting planned for July 4 in the state capital of Richmond.
Richmond police said that a tip led to arrests and several guns being seized.
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a press release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.
Follow along with this developing story by reading my colleague Gustaf Kilander's report:
Mass shooting in Virginia’s capitol thwarted after tip-off, say police
Police in Virginia has announced that they thwarted a mass shooting planned for July 4 in the state capital of Richmond.
Confusion over unnamed victim reported dead on Tuesday as authorities identify seventh victim
On Wednesday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that 69-year-old Eduardo of Waukegan, Illinois died at 7.47am.
The Lake County coroner named six victims of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon and said that a seventh victim - who was not named - had died outside of the county.
At a Wednesday morning press conference, officials said the death toll is still at seven, including Mr Uvaldo’s death.
Reached by The Independent following Wednesday’s press conference, the Lake County coroner’s office confirmed six deaths in its jurisdiction and the Cook County coroner’s office confirmed one.
Confusion, however, remains over the unnamed victim reported dead on Tuesday, as well as the prosecutor’s decision to charge Mr Crimo with seven counts of murder prior to the announcement of Mr Uvaldo’s death on Wednesday.
Continue reading all we know about the victims killed in the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park below:
Who are the victims of the Highland Park mass shooting?
Six of the seven victims killed in the July 4 attack have now been identified
