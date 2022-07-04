Liveupdated1656959155

Highland Park shooting - live: Gunman at large as six killed and 24 hospitalised at July 4 parade in Illinois

The number of wounded is currently unknown

Graig Graziosi
Monday 04 July 2022 19:25
Bystanders run after hearing gunshots in shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

Six people have been killed and another 24 seriously injured in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with the gunman still at large.

Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10am Monday.

As of 1pm local time the incident is still active with the gunman still at large.

In a press conference, police described the gunman as a white male aged 18 to 20 years old, with dark longer hair and of small build.

The suspect has not yet been identified and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A rifle was recovered from the scene of the attack with investigators saying that the evidence so far suggests the gunman opened fire from his position on a rooftop overlooking the parade route.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

1656959155

Suspect opened fire from a roof above the parade, say officials

The gunman is believed to have opened fire on parade-goers from his position on a roof overhead, according to officials.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Sgt Christopher Covelli said in the press conference that it appeared that the shooter was “shooting from a roof”.

He did not detail which roof but witnesses previously told WGN9 that the suspect was positioned on top of the roof of an Uncle Dan’s – a retail store selling outdoor gear – when he began firing into the parade below.

Sgt Covelli said that a firearm had been recovered but did not say where it was found.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 19:25
1656958763

Police dispel online rumours of suspect holed up in grocery store

Highland Park Police have dispelled rumours circulating online of the suspect being holed up in a grocery store close to the scene of the shooting.

When asked about the reports that had surfaced online, officials said that wasn’t true.

The suspect remains at large.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 19:19
1656958440

Rifle recovered from scene but suspect still considered ‘armed and dangerous'

A rifle has been recovered from the scene of the shooting, officials confirmed in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The exact type of firearm used in the attack was not revealed.

It is not clear if the gunman – who remains at large – is still armed with other weapons.

Police said that the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous” and members of the public are urged to shelter in place.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 19:14
1656957784

Gunman described as white man aged 18-20 years old

The gunman has been described as a white man aged 18-20 years old with longer black hair, of small build and wearing a white and blue t-shirt.

The suspect’s identity is still unknown, police confirmed in a press conference.

He remains at large more than two hours on from the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 19:03
1656957631

Death toll rises to 6 with 24 in hospital

The death toll has risen to six victims with 24 other people also hospitalised with injuries.

Officials confirmed the number of fatalities and wounded in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 19:00
1656957138

Video captures chaos as gunfire erupts

Footage posted on social media shows revellers and parade participants suddenly fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted in the streets.

In the TikTok video, which has been widely shared, families are seen sitting on the kerb of the sidewalk watching a marching band walk past.

Suddenly a voice starts yelling “gunshots” and the parade watchers start to leap up from the ground.

The marching band members break into a run and sprint off in the direction of the parade route.

Screams are heard in the background and people flee from the area as local residents who had come to enjoy the family-friendly Independence Day celebrations were forced to seek shelter.

Megan Sheets4 July 2022 18:52
1656956525

City officials confirm five deaths

Highland Park officials released a statement confirming five fatalities and 16 people hospitalised.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade,” the statement read.

“This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered.

“Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.”

Megan Sheets4 July 2022 18:42
1656954877

At least two people killed in shooting, says report

At least two people have been killed in the mass shooting, according to police sources.

The law enforcement sources told WGN9 that two victims died in the attack and multiple others were injured when the gunman opened fire on the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park at around 10.10am.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the numbers of fatalities or injuries.

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 18:14
1656954592

Shooting remains ‘active'

The shooting is still “active” more than an hour after it first unfolded, with members of the public urged to stay away from the area.

Illinois State Police tweeted at around 11.20am local time: “The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade.

“The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

Rachel Sharp4 July 2022 18:09
1656954159

Illinois lawmaker says he’s heard of ‘loss of life’ in Fourth of July parade shooting

Illinois Representative Brad Schneider said he was aware of the shooting and suggested he had heard about “loss of life” at the event.

No casualties have been confirmed as of this time.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!” he said.

Graig Graziosi4 July 2022 18:02

