Highland Park shooting - live: Gunman at large as six killed and 24 hospitalised at July 4 parade in Illinois
The number of wounded is currently unknown
Six people have been killed and another 24 seriously injured in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with the gunman still at large.
Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10am Monday.
As of 1pm local time the incident is still active with the gunman still at large.
In a press conference, police described the gunman as a white male aged 18 to 20 years old, with dark longer hair and of small build.
The suspect has not yet been identified and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A rifle was recovered from the scene of the attack with investigators saying that the evidence so far suggests the gunman opened fire from his position on a rooftop overlooking the parade route.
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.
“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”
Suspect opened fire from a roof above the parade, say officials
The gunman is believed to have opened fire on parade-goers from his position on a roof overhead, according to officials.
Lake County Major Crime Task Force Sgt Christopher Covelli said in the press conference that it appeared that the shooter was “shooting from a roof”.
He did not detail which roof but witnesses previously told WGN9 that the suspect was positioned on top of the roof of an Uncle Dan’s – a retail store selling outdoor gear – when he began firing into the parade below.
Sgt Covelli said that a firearm had been recovered but did not say where it was found.
Police dispel online rumours of suspect holed up in grocery store
Highland Park Police have dispelled rumours circulating online of the suspect being holed up in a grocery store close to the scene of the shooting.
When asked about the reports that had surfaced online, officials said that wasn’t true.
The suspect remains at large.
Rifle recovered from scene but suspect still considered ‘armed and dangerous'
A rifle has been recovered from the scene of the shooting, officials confirmed in a press conference on Monday afternoon.
The exact type of firearm used in the attack was not revealed.
It is not clear if the gunman – who remains at large – is still armed with other weapons.
Police said that the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous” and members of the public are urged to shelter in place.
Gunman described as white man aged 18-20 years old
The gunman has been described as a white man aged 18-20 years old with longer black hair, of small build and wearing a white and blue t-shirt.
The suspect’s identity is still unknown, police confirmed in a press conference.
He remains at large more than two hours on from the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Death toll rises to 6 with 24 in hospital
The death toll has risen to six victims with 24 other people also hospitalised with injuries.
Officials confirmed the number of fatalities and wounded in a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Video captures chaos as gunfire erupts
Footage posted on social media shows revellers and parade participants suddenly fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted in the streets.
In the TikTok video, which has been widely shared, families are seen sitting on the kerb of the sidewalk watching a marching band walk past.
Suddenly a voice starts yelling “gunshots” and the parade watchers start to leap up from the ground.
The marching band members break into a run and sprint off in the direction of the parade route.
Screams are heard in the background and people flee from the area as local residents who had come to enjoy the family-friendly Independence Day celebrations were forced to seek shelter.
City officials confirm five deaths
Highland Park officials released a statement confirming five fatalities and 16 people hospitalised.
“Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade,” the statement read.
“This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered.
“Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.”
At least two people killed in shooting, says report
At least two people have been killed in the mass shooting, according to police sources.
The law enforcement sources told WGN9 that two victims died in the attack and multiple others were injured when the gunman opened fire on the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park at around 10.10am.
Officials have not publicly confirmed the numbers of fatalities or injuries.
Shooting remains ‘active'
The shooting is still “active” more than an hour after it first unfolded, with members of the public urged to stay away from the area.
Illinois State Police tweeted at around 11.20am local time: “The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade.
“The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”
Illinois lawmaker says he’s heard of ‘loss of life’ in Fourth of July parade shooting
Illinois Representative Brad Schneider said he was aware of the shooting and suggested he had heard about “loss of life” at the event.
No casualties have been confirmed as of this time.
“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.