Bystanders run after hearing gunshots in shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

Six people have been killed and another 24 seriously injured in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with the gunman still at large.

Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10am Monday.

As of 1pm local time the incident is still active with the gunman still at large.

In a press conference, police described the gunman as a white male aged 18 to 20 years old, with dark longer hair and of small build.

The suspect has not yet been identified and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A rifle was recovered from the scene of the attack with investigators saying that the evidence so far suggests the gunman opened fire from his position on a rooftop overlooking the parade route.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”