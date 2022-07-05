✕ Close Bystanders run after hearing gunshots in shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

At least six adults were killed and 38 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday after a gunman scaled a fire escape and fired more than 70 rounds down onto the bustling crowd from a business rooftop.

Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 21-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest.

Robert E Crimo has been named as a person of interest in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting (City of Highland Park)

“It sounded like fireworks going off,” shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. “It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”

Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that the suspect “planned his attack for several weeks” and dressed in women’s clothes as a disguise so that he could slip under the radar as he fled the scene.

The gun used in the shooting was a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15”, police said, and like the second rifle found inside Crimo’s vehicle when he was arrested on Monday, it too was legally purchased.

Authorities have not formally charged the 21-year-old, but Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told CBS she expects criminal charges to be announced later on Tuesday.