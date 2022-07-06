✕ Close Bystanders run after hearing gunshots in shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

Robert Crimo, the suspect in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole. More charges, including potential federal ones, are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Authorities say the July Fourth massacre wasn’t the first time the 21-year-old has been linked to violence. In 2019, Mr Crimo threatened “kill everyone” in his home, authorities have revealed.

Lake County Sheriff deputy chief Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that officers were called to the home of Robert E Crimo in September 2019 and confiscated several knives, but did not arrest the suspect.

Mr Crimo is suspected of scaling a fire escape and firing more than 70 rounds down onto the July 4th parade crowd from a business rooftop, leaving five dead at the scene, fatally wounding two, and injuring dozens.

He was arrested about eight hours later after an intensive manhunt.

Photo of Robert Crimo dressed as a woman to escape the area of the mass shooting (WGN9)

Mr Covelli earlier said that the suspect “planned his attack for several weeks” and dressed in women’s clothes as a disguise so that he could slip under the radar as he fled the scene.

The names of six of the seven victims have been released: Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, Stephen Strauss, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.