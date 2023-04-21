✕ Close Four bodies found inside home connected to shooting on I-295, Yarmouth Police says

Court records in the Maine shooting spree revealed the grisly crime scene discovered by police called to the scene after suspect Joseph Eaton allegedly shot and killed four people, including his parents and their two friends.

The suspect appeared in court in West Bath on Thursday, his first appearance since the killings.

The victims, who all died of gunshot wounds, include his parents Cynthia Eaton, 62 and David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72 and Patricia Eger, 62.

Court documents state that Patti’s sister visited the home at about 9am, finding drops of blood near the door, WABI reported.

Inside, she discovered a number of guns and bullet holes. She exited the home and called 911.

Police have said they found one victim in a barn and three others in the home. Court documents reveal that a dog was also shot at the scene.

Detectives searching the area also discovered a note stating that someone had been molested and that “there was nothing done about it”. The note also stated that someone had been freed of pain.

Mr Eaton didn’t enter a plea in court on Thursday. His next court date has been scheduled for 28 June.