Liveupdated1681845722

Maine shooting - live: Four dead and several injured as shots fired at cars on I-295 and nearby home

Police are responding to the shootings in Yarmouth, Bowdoin

Abe Asher
Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:22
<p>A Maine State Police evidence response truck responding to the scene of a shooting Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, which may be connected to four deaths in the nearby town of Bowdoin</p>

A Maine State Police evidence response truck responding to the scene of a shooting Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, which may be connected to four deaths in the nearby town of Bowdoin

(screengrab/Twitter/@OwenWGME)

Police in Yarmouth, Maine on Tuesday responded to reports that multiple cars driving on Interstate 295 had been hit by gunfire.

Authorities have said that three people driving on the interstate were shot, with one person seriously injured. They believe the highway shooting is connected to the deaths of four people in the nearby town of Bowdoin. It is currently unknown how many people have been hospitalised with their wounds.

WMTW has reported that a person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

