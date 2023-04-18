Maine shooting - live: Four dead and several injured as shots fired at cars on I-295 and nearby home
Police are responding to the shootings in Yarmouth, Bowdoin
Police in Yarmouth, Maine on Tuesday responded to reports that multiple cars driving on Interstate 295 had been hit by gunfire.
Authorities have said that three people driving on the interstate were shot, with one person seriously injured. They believe the highway shooting is connected to the deaths of four people in the nearby town of Bowdoin. It is currently unknown how many people have been hospitalised with their wounds.
WMTW has reported that a person has been detained in connection to the shooting.
Authorities in Maine believe shootings that left four people dead inside a Bowdoin home and multiple people injured on an interstate freeway in Yarmouth are connected.
Graig Graziosi reports.
It is unclear how many were injured in the highway shooting