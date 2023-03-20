✕ Close Gwyneth Paltrow addresses backlash over ‘wellness routine’

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is heading to court to answer a civil lawsuit brought against her by a man who claims she injured him in a ski hit-and-run seven years ago.

Paltrow claims she was hit from behind by another skier suffering minor injuries, whereas Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, claims that it was Paltrow who slammed into him in a “full body hit” as she skied the slopes of Park City, Utah.

He says the movie star and Goop CEO crashed into him with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.

The trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.

The trial begins on Tuesday.

Paltrow recently faced backlash over her now-viral wellness routine and daily diet which she laid out in a recent podcast with her doctor. She countered it was not a diet she was recommending to other people.