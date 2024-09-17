Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch live as Rupert Murdoch is expected in court in Reno, Nevada, as the battle over Fox News and the Wall Street Journal continues on Tuesday, 17 September.

A fight over control of the media mogul's global television and publishing empire began on Monday, with a judge considering the contentious matter of succession.

Mr Murdoch, 93, is attempting to change the terms of the family’s trust - which holds significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp.

The billionaire is looking to ensure that, upon his death, the media companies remain under the control of his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, according to the New York Times, which obtained a sealed court document detailing the drama.

On Thursday, a Nevada judge rejected an appeal by Reuters and other news organisations to open the hearings to the public.