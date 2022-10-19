Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666189237

Midterms – live: Biden promises to protect abortion in law if Democrats keep control of Congress

Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:20
Comments

Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance

President Joe Biden is rallying Democratic voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.

If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”

The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio faced off against his Democratic challenger Val Demings in an acrimonious TV debate that saw the two spar over abortion, guns and protecting elections.

In one particularly odd exchange, Mr Rubio suggested that ballot drop boxes, which Republicans in various states have tried to restrict, are vulnerable to attack with explosives.

Recommended

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666189237

Rep Eric Swalwell of California is receiving praise for a campaign video that forecasts the future for families in states where abortion is outlawed.

“Elections have consequences,” the narrator says. “Vote Democrat on November 8th. Stop Republicans from criminalising abortion everywhere. Protect women’s rights and freedom.”

The ad received praise from a string of Twitter users after it was released on Tuesday.

“This is the most powerful ad I have seen,” Fred Guttenberg, an activist whose daughter Jamie was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, tweeted.

“ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES! No election in our lifetime will be more consequential than this. WHEN YOU VOTE, MAKE SURE YOU VOTE ON THE REAL ISSUES THAT WILL AFFECT US FOREVER. VOTE DEMOCRAT ONLY!”

Watch it below:

Andrew Naughtie19 October 2022 15:20
1666186800

Biden vows to enshrine abortion rights in law if Dems win back Congress

Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall.

In remarks to a Democratic National Committee event on 18 October, the president announced plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision – what he intends to be his first act of 2023.

Alex Woodward reports.

Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress

Facing threats of national abortion bans under GOP leadership, President Biden pledges to sign protections into law as his first act of 2023 – if his party prevails in midterms

Andrew Naughtie19 October 2022 14:40
1666184402

In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Kevin McCarthy’s careful preparations to handle the extreme wing of his caucus should he become speaker of the House in January:

This week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview with Robert Draper of The New York Times that “I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway.”

It’s pretty surprising to hear a freshman House member demand something from a would-be speaker, but the second part of her quote puts it in context: “And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.”

The fact is that unlike the Tea Partiers of yore, Ms Greene has a very active personal following among the grassroots and a megaphone to match. Back in May, she was one of the 57 who voted against Ukraine aid – and should he end up with a narrow majority, Mr McCarthy will have no choice but to keep her happy as best he can.

Read the full analysis below.

McCarthy has no easy way to dodge extreme Republicans’ impeachment fixation

As he prepares for a likely speakership, Kevin McCarthy cannot afford to let his most extreme members get restive

Andrew Naughtie19 October 2022 14:00
1666181700

Why the Georgia Senate race is so crucial

The 2020 presidential election turned Georgia into a battleground for the first time in decades when Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton to win the state.

But the runoff Senate races that following January truly turned the spotlight on Georgia when Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their respective races.

Now voters return to polls to decide if Mr Warnock will serve a full term in office.

Here’s what you need to know about this important race:

A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia

Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time

Andrew Naughtie19 October 2022 13:15
1666179000

The 2022 midterms: Everything you need to know

The 2022 midterm elections are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 8 November.

All of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for reelection, along with 34 out of 100 seats in the US Senate.

In the states and territories, 39 governors’ races will be decided, in addition to a number of various state and local elections.

Read more:

When are the midterm elections?

Bipartisan researchers list main issues as economy, inflation, abortion rights and fighting gun violence

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 12:30
1666176046

Biden to enshrine Roe in law if Democrats keep Congress

Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall.

In remarks to a Democratic National Committee event on 18 October, the president announced plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision. He intends the move to be his first act of 2023.

In June, the nation’s high court struck down precedents established by Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.

“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law,” Mr Biden said yesterday.

Alex Woodward reports:

Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress

Facing threats of national abortion bans under GOP leadership, President Biden pledges to sign protections into law as his first act of 2023 – if his party prevails in midterms

Andrew Naughtie19 October 2022 11:40
1666175400

Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise following ‘shocking’ interview

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Baretto Fetterman has criticised an NBC News interview with her husband, for the way the network discussed accommodating the lawmaker with closed captioning after he suffered a stroke.

She now wants an apology. Ms Fetterman spoke with The Independent.

Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise over interview with John Fetterman

John Fetterman’s wife speaks to Eric Garcia about closed captioning and the controversy after Senate candidate’s interview with NBC News

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 11:30
1666170000

CNN PR hits back at Kari Lake allegations of muted mic

CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted

GOP gubernatorial nominee has refused to accept that Donald Trump lost in 2020

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 10:00
1666164600

Kari Lake:The seemingly unstoppable rise of Trump-backed election denier

Kari Lake has emerged as one of the loudest and most effective voices in maintaining Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and but for various alleged shenanigans – discounted by election experts and every court asked to consider them – Joe Biden would not be sitting in the White House.

Andrew Buncombe takes a look at her rise to be the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona.

The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake

With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 08:30
1666157400

Voices: The midterms poll that shocked Democrats isn’t all it seems

Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.

Eric Garcia explains why the poll comes with huge caveats.

A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems

A smallish sample and a wide margin of error should calm those who fear a Republican surge – at least slightly

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 06:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in