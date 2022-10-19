Midterms – live: Biden promises to protect abortion in law if Democrats keep control of Congress
Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance
President Joe Biden is rallying Democratic voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.
“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”
The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio faced off against his Democratic challenger Val Demings in an acrimonious TV debate that saw the two spar over abortion, guns and protecting elections.
In one particularly odd exchange, Mr Rubio suggested that ballot drop boxes, which Republicans in various states have tried to restrict, are vulnerable to attack with explosives.
Rep Eric Swalwell of California is receiving praise for a campaign video that forecasts the future for families in states where abortion is outlawed.
“Elections have consequences,” the narrator says. “Vote Democrat on November 8th. Stop Republicans from criminalising abortion everywhere. Protect women’s rights and freedom.”
The ad received praise from a string of Twitter users after it was released on Tuesday.
“This is the most powerful ad I have seen,” Fred Guttenberg, an activist whose daughter Jamie was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, tweeted.
“ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES! No election in our lifetime will be more consequential than this. WHEN YOU VOTE, MAKE SURE YOU VOTE ON THE REAL ISSUES THAT WILL AFFECT US FOREVER. VOTE DEMOCRAT ONLY!”
Watch it below:
Why the Georgia Senate race is so crucial
The 2020 presidential election turned Georgia into a battleground for the first time in decades when Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton to win the state.
But the runoff Senate races that following January truly turned the spotlight on Georgia when Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their respective races.
Now voters return to polls to decide if Mr Warnock will serve a full term in office.
Here’s what you need to know about this important race:
A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time
Biden to enshrine Roe in law if Democrats keep Congress
Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall.
In remarks to a Democratic National Committee event on 18 October, the president announced plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision. He intends the move to be his first act of 2023.
In June, the nation’s high court struck down precedents established by Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.
“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law,” Mr Biden said yesterday.
Alex Woodward reports:
Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress
Facing threats of national abortion bans under GOP leadership, President Biden pledges to sign protections into law as his first act of 2023 – if his party prevails in midterms
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise following ‘shocking’ interview
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Baretto Fetterman has criticised an NBC News interview with her husband, for the way the network discussed accommodating the lawmaker with closed captioning after he suffered a stroke.
She now wants an apology. Ms Fetterman spoke with The Independent.
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise over interview with John Fetterman
John Fetterman’s wife speaks to Eric Garcia about closed captioning and the controversy after Senate candidate’s interview with NBC News
CNN PR hits back at Kari Lake allegations of muted mic
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted
GOP gubernatorial nominee has refused to accept that Donald Trump lost in 2020
Kari Lake:The seemingly unstoppable rise of Trump-backed election denier
Kari Lake has emerged as one of the loudest and most effective voices in maintaining Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and but for various alleged shenanigans – discounted by election experts and every court asked to consider them – Joe Biden would not be sitting in the White House.
Andrew Buncombe takes a look at her rise to be the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona.
The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake
With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
Voices: The midterms poll that shocked Democrats isn’t all it seems
Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.
Eric Garcia explains why the poll comes with huge caveats.
A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems
A smallish sample and a wide margin of error should calm those who fear a Republican surge – at least slightly
