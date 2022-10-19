✕ Close Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance

President Joe Biden is rallying Democratic voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.

“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”

The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio faced off against his Democratic challenger Val Demings in an acrimonious TV debate that saw the two spar over abortion, guns and protecting elections.

In one particularly odd exchange, Mr Rubio suggested that ballot drop boxes, which Republicans in various states have tried to restrict, are vulnerable to attack with explosives.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below