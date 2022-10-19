Biden – live: Midterms push president to give gas price speech as approval rating flatlines
Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is set to give a speech today outlining a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation.
Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.
Mr Biden has tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.
“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”
The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
...while AOC heads to California
Progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will be speaking at a rally on Sunday at the University of California Irvine in support of Orange County Rep Katie Porter.
The New York rep will “speak to young voters about the crucial role they play in the midterm elections”.
Ms Porter’s district borders two other battlegrounds in conservative Orange County. California’s 40th district, represented by Young Kim, and the 49th district represented by Mike Levin.
Obama adds Nevada to campaign schedule
Former President Barack Obama is adding Las Vegas to his campaign schedule as he stumps for Democrats in key battleground races.
Mr Obama is already scheduled to appear in Atlanta, Detroit, and Milwaukee.
Biden to release more of US petrol reserves
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million more barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserves to continue stabilising oil prices ahead of the colder winter months.
A senior administration official said Mr Biden will announce that release of reserves — completing the 180 million barrel release announced earlier this year — and other actions were meant to “promote market stability and down prices and encourage near-term production”.
The official said Mr Biden is prepared to authorise “significant” future releases from the strategic reserve if needed “due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets”.
Mr Biden will also announce plans to repurchase oil reserves once prices are “at or below” a range of $62 to $72 per barrel, the official said.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Fetterman’s doctor releases new report on his health
In the aftermath of a row caused by an NBC News journalist who questioned his ability to understand reporters’ questions, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has released a doctor’s report on his current condition following a stroke earlier this year. Despite what his opponent Mehmet Oz’s campaign has tried to claim about the Democrat’s abilities, the overall report is very positive.
New poll finds Americans pessimistic about democracy – and sceptical of midterms’ accuracy
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found that only 9 per cent of Americans believe that their democracy is working well – and that a mere 47 per cent expect the midterm election results to be counted accurately.
According to the pollsters, that second figure is actually an improvement since 2020, when only 39 per cent of the electorate expected the election to be counted fairly. Still, that fewer than half the public have confidence in the electoral process is hardly a good sign given the number of pro-Trump candidates already signalling they’re prepared to challenge the results if they lose.
Rep Eric Swalwell of California is receiving praise for a campaign video that forecasts the future for families in states where abortion is outlawed.
“Elections have consequences,” the narrator says. “Vote Democrat on November 8th. Stop Republicans from criminalising abortion everywhere. Protect women’s rights and freedom.”
The ad received praise from a string of Twitter users after it was released on Tuesday.
“This is the most powerful ad I have seen,” Fred Guttenberg, an activist whose daughter Jamie was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, tweeted.
“ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES! No election in our lifetime will be more consequential than this. WHEN YOU VOTE, MAKE SURE YOU VOTE ON THE REAL ISSUES THAT WILL AFFECT US FOREVER. VOTE DEMOCRAT ONLY!”
Biden vows to enshrine abortion rights in law if Dems win back Congress
Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall.
In remarks to a Democratic National Committee event on 18 October, the president announced plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision – what he intends to be his first act of 2023.
Alex Woodward reports.
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Kevin McCarthy’s careful preparations to handle the extreme wing of his caucus should he become speaker of the House in January:
Why the Georgia Senate race is so crucial
The 2020 presidential election turned Georgia into a battleground for the first time in decades when Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton to win the state.
But the runoff Senate races that following January truly turned the spotlight on Georgia when Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their respective races.
Now voters return to polls to decide if Mr Warnock will serve a full term in office.
Here’s what you need to know about this important race:
The 2022 midterms: Everything you need to know
The 2022 midterm elections are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 8 November.
All of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for reelection, along with 34 out of 100 seats in the US Senate.
In the states and territories, 39 governors’ races will be decided, in addition to a number of various state and local elections.
