With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is set to give a speech today outlining a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation.

Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.

Mr Biden has tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.

“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”

The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

