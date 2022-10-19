Biden – live: President denies action on gas prices motivated by midterms as Fetterman gets OK in medical
Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.
Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.
Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.
“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”
The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
Biden warns oil and gas companies against price gouging
President Joe Biden on Wednesday cautioned petroleum producers and refiners against using the ongoing war in Ukraine as an excuse to soak additional profits from consumers through high gasoline prices as he announced the release of an additional 15 million barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserves.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC on the president’s latest moves to tackle price rises.
‘You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now, not while a war is raging’
What is Louisiana's 'jungle primary'?
On 8 November, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country — only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff.
Here’s a look at Louisiana’s unique system, unofficially called a “jungle primary,” and discussions around changing it:
When they go to the polls on the general election date of Nov. 8, Louisiana voters will technically be voting in a primary that includes candidates from all corners
Watch: Biden hits back at accusation action on gas prices is political
Fetterman doctor says ‘no work restrictions’ for candidate in new medical report
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.
The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Democrat Senate candidate has auditory processing disorder but ‘can work full duty in public office’
Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs and strengthening energy security
President Joe Biden brands his new “Ready And Release” plan to characterise further use of the strategic petroleum reserve, saying it currently is half full and has “more than enough for any emergency drawdown”.
The president adds that action has already seen gas prices fall every day in the last week, noting that in ten days they are down 27 cents in Wisconsin and Oregon, 16 cents in Ohio, 25 cents in Nevada, and 17 cents In Indiana.
“That’s progress but they’re not falling fast enough,” Mr Biden says. “Without the steps we’ve taken over the past several months to ramp up production, lower prices and get relief to consumers, gas prices would be higher than they are today.”
He adds: “We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delay or deferring our transition to clean energy.”
His message to oil companies sitting on record profits: “You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging. You should be using the record profits to increase production and refining.”
Poll: Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters at lowest point since 1994
A new poll from a Republican pollster said that Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has fallen to its lowest level since 1994.
WPA Intelligence has worked for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin when he pulled off his shocker victory last year. The firm found that 54 per cent of Latinos planned to vote for Democrats compared to 33 per cent for Republicans, nearly half the margin Democrats had in 2018 during the Blue Wave.
Eric Garcia reports.
Comes as Republicans hope to win Latino voters in the midterms.
...while AOC heads to California
Progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will be speaking at a rally on Sunday at the University of California Irvine in support of Orange County Rep Katie Porter.
The New York rep will “speak to young voters about the crucial role they play in the midterm elections”.
Ms Porter’s district borders two other battlegrounds in conservative Orange County. California’s 40th district, represented by Young Kim, and the 49th district represented by Mike Levin.
Obama adds Nevada to campaign schedule
Former President Barack Obama is adding Las Vegas to his campaign schedule as he stumps for Democrats in key battleground races.
Mr Obama is already scheduled to appear in Atlanta, Detroit, and Milwaukee.
Biden to release more of US petrol reserves
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million more barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserves to continue stabilising oil prices ahead of the colder winter months.
A senior administration official said Mr Biden will announce that release of reserves — completing the 180 million barrel release announced earlier this year — and other actions were meant to “promote market stability and down prices and encourage near-term production”.
The official said Mr Biden is prepared to authorise “significant” future releases from the strategic reserve if needed “due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets”.
Mr Biden will also announce plans to repurchase oil reserves once prices are “at or below” a range of $62 to $72 per barrel, the official said.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
US president will announce new actions to address oil and gas prices in a speech on Wednesday
Fetterman’s doctor releases new report on his health
In the aftermath of a row caused by an NBC News journalist who questioned his ability to understand reporters’ questions, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has released a doctor’s report on his current condition following a stroke earlier this year. Despite what his opponent Mehmet Oz’s campaign has tried to claim about the Democrat’s abilities, the overall report is very positive.
