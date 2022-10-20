Fetterman v Oz – live: Biden heads to Pennsylvania as polls show key Senate race tightening
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Pennsylvania today to campaign for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.
Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he will be appearing at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.
Mr Biden yesterday outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. He has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise to codify the right to an abortion in law.
However, national polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues. The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
Analysis: Republicans flip the script on abortion
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia writes that even as economic concerns overtake abortion rights in voters’ list of priorities, Republicans are forcing Democrats into an awkward spot on a subject that was supposed to play in their favour:
Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats
Dems planning last-minute push to boost key candidates and defeat election deniers
Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities.
As news from Opec+ of plans to cut oil production for the first time since Covid-19 hit US shores means that gas prices are likely to shoot back up in the coming weeks, the party’s top campaigners are hitting the trail in a last-minute blitz to turn out their supporters and refocus the party’s message.
John Bowden takes a look at what the party is planning for the home stretch to 8 November.
Democrats plan last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers
Avalanche of spending in races to oversee elections
In 2018, Democrat Katie Hobbs spent $1 million in campaign funds running to become Arizona‘s secretary of state, narrowly besting Republican Steve Gaynor, who spent $3.2 million in what was the most expensive race in state history for the post that oversees elections.
The record stood for less than four years. This year’s candidates for the state’s top election position have already matched that total and will certainly eclipse it by Election Day on Nov. 8.
Arizona is hardly an exception. It’s just a dramatic example of how races for secretary of state, once sleepy affairs that attracted relatively little attention or campaign money, have become high-priced, partisan battles.
Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending
Gavin Newsom’s California campaign looks to his political future
Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation’s most populous state.
That’s why Newsom’s campaign is more about his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election — the success of which is much harder to predict.
Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future
In battle over union rights vote, Illinois takes centre stage
With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively.
The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights.
Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote
Biden releasing oil from US reserves
High gasoline prices are the problem that President Joe Biden keeps trying to fix — and roughly a year’s worth of extraordinary efforts have done little to significantly lower costs.
With Biden’s latest push Wednesday to release 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and consider additional withdrawals this winter, he’s telling frustrated voters ahead of the midterm elections that the White House hasn’t given up.
He rejected the notion that politics played a role in his latest action. But the issue has clear political implications as the president’s approval rating has moved inversely with changes in gasoline prices, which remain high despite coming down since a June peak.
Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve
The most important midterm elections to watch
Election Day is less than a month away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.
Here are the races to watch on 8 November:
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?
Biden paying close attention to Pennsylvania roots ahead of midterms
As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.
But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won’t keep him away. He plans to return on Thursday for the 14th time since taking office in January 2021, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic John Fetterman, who’s running for an open Senate seat. And Biden’s 15th trip is already scheduled for next week.
Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year
