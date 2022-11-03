✕ Close What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.

The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.

And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”

Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has said he would put his resume up against Mr Obama’s “any time of the day” – this despite numerous examples of Mr Walker lying about his professional and educational history/

Mr Obama gave a speech in Georgia earlier this week, and will be campaigning together with Joe Biden this weekend.

Meanwhile, a new poll in Pennsylvania has struck fear into Democratic hearts with the news that Senate nominee John Fetterman apparently holds only a one-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz – this as the party’s leads in other states variously shrink or stubbornly fail to grow.

With the chances of Democrats holding the House still looking slim, control of the US Senate hangs in the balance. Among the states where the parties remain effectively tied are the race for a GOP-held seat Ohio and a Democratic defence in Nevada, though incumbent senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock appear to be maintaining slight leads.