Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters
Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.
The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.
And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”
Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has said he would put his resume up against Mr Obama’s “any time of the day” – this despite numerous examples of Mr Walker lying about his professional and educational history/
Mr Obama gave a speech in Georgia earlier this week, and will be campaigning together with Joe Biden this weekend.
Meanwhile, a new poll in Pennsylvania has struck fear into Democratic hearts with the news that Senate nominee John Fetterman apparently holds only a one-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz – this as the party’s leads in other states variously shrink or stubbornly fail to grow.
With the chances of Democrats holding the House still looking slim, control of the US Senate hangs in the balance. Among the states where the parties remain effectively tied are the race for a GOP-held seat Ohio and a Democratic defence in Nevada, though incumbent senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock appear to be maintaining slight leads.
Pennsylvania Senate race: What to watch in Oz v Fetterman
Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
Pennsylvania's Senate race: Republicans try to protect a seat Democrats hope to flip
The Keystone State presents Democrats’ best chances to flip a Senate seat
Voices: Five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms
The Independent’s Eric Garcia writes:
We are officially seven days from Election Day! Celebrate or panic as you wish.
Much has changed since our previous ranking of Senate seats most likely to flip, with some candidates pulling ahead while other races tightened up. One contest no longer on the list is North Carolina, largely thanks to an onslaught of ads from Republican groups that has helped Representative Ted Budd to pull ahead of Cheri Beasley, and to which Democrats have failed to respond in kind.
Meanwhile, things are heating up in Arizona, which returns to our ranking. And while Representative Tim Ryan put up an impressive fight against Republican JD Vance during their debates, it appears Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s onslaught of money has given the troubled Republican nominee the steam he needed to pull away.
With that, here’s your final ranking of the top five Senate seats most likely to flip. Yell at us accordingly.
The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms
In the past month, things have changed in North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania. And one thing’s for sure: Nevada is still the one to watch
Everything you need to know about the Georgia Senate race
Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against Herschel Walker, one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time.
A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time
Six states and their key races to watch on 8 November
With the US midterms fast approaching, we’ve taken a look at six states and their key races to watch as Americans cast their votes.
Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin will play a vital role in shaping the House and Senate.
Among the six states are five that president Joe Biden flipped in 2020, and all eyes will be on them as the public take to the polls.
This video breaks down who the main players are within each race, and what they have going for and against them on 8 November.
Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
With the US midterms fast approaching, we've taken a look at six states and their key races to watch as Americans cast their votes. Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin will play a vital role in shaping the House and Senate. Among the six states are five that president Joe Biden flipped in 2020, and all eyes will be on them as the public take to the polls. This video breaks down who the main players are within each race, and what they have going for and against them on 8 November.
Obama likens Nevada GOP Senate candidate to ‘crazy uncle’
Former President Barack Obama likened Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt to a family’s “crazy uncle” during a campaign speech boosting incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto ahead of the 2022 midterms.
Mr Obama was on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections to rally support for the Democrat when he noted that more than dozen of Mr Laxalt’s family members publicly stated they would back his opponent.
“You don’t have to take my word for it — a few weeks ago, 14 members of Adam Laxalt’s family announced they were supporting Catherine Cortez Masto,” he said.
Graig Graziosi reports on the former president’s remarks.
Obama likens Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt to 'crazy uncle'
‘When the people who know you best think your opponent would do a better job that says something about you,’ Mr Obama said
The most important midterm elections to watch
Election Day is less than one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.
Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade.
Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection.
Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle.
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes
‘More people are going to get hurt’ warns Obama
Barack Obama has warned about the dire state of politics in America.
Ahead of an expectedly heated Election Day on 8 November and days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their San Francisco home, Mr Obama warned that “more people are going to get hurt” while on the campaign trail in Las Vegas, Nevada, Reuters reported.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Obama sounds warning about threat of political violence ahead of midterms
Obama warned that in a post-January 6 America, democracy is under the constant threat of the “erosion of basic civility.”
Georgia Senate race: What you need to know about Walker v Warnock
Incumbent Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term in the Senate, running against Herschel Walker, one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time.
Eric Garcia reports.
A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time
Biden urges defence of democracy in DC speech
Biden warns of ‘chaos’ of MAGA candidates refusing to accept results
The president said that Republicans not accepting the results of the midterms was “unlawful.”
“I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day (January 6). But I cannot. As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America ... who won’t commit to accepting the results of the election they’re running in,” he said.
“In our bones, we know that democracy is at risk” said Mr Biden as he said he “knows” Americans will defend the country at the ballot box.
