Herschel Walker news – live: Walker insists Georgia debate sheriff badge is ‘legit’ despite mockery
Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.
Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.
Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.
Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene used a debate to condemn the Democrats as the party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.
And in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Analysis: Obama returns to the trail
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail – a rare return to the political fray for an aloof former president who kept much of his party at arm’s length:
Read the full analysis below.
Obama returns to the trail for a radically changed Democratic Party
The 44th president never fully bonded with his party’s establishment. But today’s Democratic Party is a different beast than it was in 2016 – never mind 2008
Walker on allegations he paid for abortion: new interview
Herschel Walker has long denied and prevaricated upon allegations that he offered to pay for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion more than a decade away. In a new interview with NBC News, he has reiterated that the allegation is “a lie”...but admitted that a cheque shown to him by the interviewer was indeed signed by him.
Asked why he hadn’t reached out to his accuser, the candidate responded: “Why should I?”
Watch the clip below.
Biden approval rises with midterms less than four weeks away
ICYMI: With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away
With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.
Analysis: Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform after Uvalde is hardly surprising. Until you look at Parkland.
ICYMI: As a Republican governor of a historically red state, who is both notoriously cosy with the NRA and in the midst of an election cycle, Abbott’s inaction may come as little surprise. Except that it has been done before, Rachel Sharp writes.
Greg Abbott’s inaction after Uvalde isn’t surprising. Until you look at Parkland
As a Republican governor of a historically red state, who is both notoriously cosy with the NRA and in the midst of an election cycle, Abbott’s inaction may come as little surprise. Except that it has been done before, Rachel Sharp writes
Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America
ICYMI: Dr Mehmet Oz was corrected live on air after he made false claims that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.
The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat is trailing his Democratic rival for the open seat with less than a month left before election day.
Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman
Pro-Trump Oz trailing Democratic rival in polls ahead of November election
Pro-Trump election denier Kari Lake refuses to say she’ll accept result of her own Arizona race if she loses
ICYMI: Former reporter Kari Lake was on CNN this Sunday facing questions from Dana Bash when she dodged multiple inquiries regarding whether she would accept the result of the election if she lost.
It’s an important question given Ms Lake’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and her frequent mention of that view on the campaign trail — but the Republican candidate was furious with Bash for bringing it up over other issues like the economy or immigration.
“You want to have me on here and talk 2020 election, and you’re the one who accuses me of constantly talking about it?” she asked Ms Bash.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
Election denier Kari Lake refuses to say she’ll accept result of her own Arizona race
Republican has called 2020 election in Arizona ‘stolen’ despite state’s own audit failing to produce evidence of fraud
Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against
ICYMI: GOP lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.
The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”
Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment she voted against
Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
ICYMI: The best and worst midterm campaign videos ahead of November’s midterms
“I believe in Jesus, guns and babies.”
The 2022 midterms are down to their final stretch and many races are neck-and-neck. That means campaigns are desperate, and pulling out all the stops to win.
The result has been some of the most entertaining — and downright weird — political advertising in recent memory.
Take a look, with The Independent:
The best and worst midterm campaign videos: ‘I believe in Jesus, guns and babies’
The 2022 US midterm election takes place on Tuesday 8 November and across America, candidates have been ramping up their campaigns to secure the all important votes. Many Republican lawmakers have focused their campaigns on attacking Joe Biden, sharing some rather bizarre videos on their social media channels. Ahead of the midterms, take a look at some of the best and worst clips, from politicians including Kandiss Taylor, Blake Masters and Jerone Davison. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
ICYMI: Former president Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to back the faltering campaign of Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, a race that could help determine who controls the upper house.
Mr Obama, who handily won Wisconsin in 2008 and 2012, is reportedly bound for the state on 29 October, and will also campaign on behalf of governor Tony Evers.
Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
Wisconsin race could alter balance of Senate
ICYMI: Can Marie Perez defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent in rural Washington state?
Democrat Marie Perez says her campaign to defeat Joe Kent, a hardline conservative backed by Donald Trump, is running on “jet fuel”.
She says the scrapping of Roe by the Supreme Court has led to a surge in support for her campaign, especially among women and young people.
And she suggests Trump’s efforts to punish and oust the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him may very well back fire.
Andrew Buncombe reports from Vancouver, Washington.
Business owner says bid to defeat Trump-backed Joe Kent ‘running on jet fuel’
Democrats last won rural conservative seat in 2008, but small business owner tells Andrew Buncombe in Vancouver, Washington, this year will different
