Midterm elections 2022 - live: Campaign enters final sprint as Democrats defend Senate majority

Follow the latest updates on the 2020 midterm elections

Tuesday 13 September 2022 22:16
<p>Election 2022 Debates</p>

Election 2022 Debates

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2022 midterm campaign has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.

Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress.

Democratic voters appear to be more energised by the recent Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion protections under Roe v Wade. Democrats typically turn out in smaller numbers for midterm elections compared to presidential contests. But with Donald Trump expected to soon announce another White House bid, the left may feel more fired up to participate.

