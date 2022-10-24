✕ Close ‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’

Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.

A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.

Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.

The president described the Republicans as having no platform, saying he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved by his administration so far.

