DeSantis vs Crist debate – live: Midterms poll shows Florida governor in the lead ahead of face-off
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.
A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.
Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
The president described the Republicans as having no platform, saying he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved by his administration so far.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
How to watch Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist face-off in sole televised governor debate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are squaring off in their first and only televised debate before voters head to the polls next month.
On Monday 24 October at 7pm EST, the pair of gubernatorial candidates will be taking the podium. The timing of the debate arrives as early voting in the Sunshine State has opened up and two weeks out from 8 November, when people across the state and country will be casting votes in dozens of midterm races that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans retain or win control of the House and/or the Senate.
The debate will serve as an important opportunity for the trailing Mr Crist, who served as Republican governor in the state from 2007 to 2011 before joining the Democratic party in 2012. He’ll likely press Mr DeSantis on platform issues such as the state’s 15-week abortion ban.
Read more:
How to watch Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist in sole televised Florida governor debate
Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, will be facing off for the first and only time in a televised debate before 8 November
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
Republican nominee for governor in Arizona Kari Lake is in a tight race just two weeks out from Election Day.
Ms Lake is running against Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, but Ms Hobbs refused to debate the former news anchor.
Notably, Ms Lake is one of the chief promoters of former president Donald Trump’s big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Recently, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, she did not commit to accepting Arizona’s election results if she lost.
An InsiderAdvantage/Fox10 poll earlier this month showed Ms Lake beating Ms Hobbs by three points. Conversely, a HighGround and AZ Family poll last week showed that Ms Hobbs leads Ms Lake by only one point.
Read more:
Polls show election denier Kari Lake in tight race for Arizona governor
Arizona is one of the most consequential governor’s races in the country.
To many in football-mad rural Georgia Herschel Walker is a hero – to others he’s a hypocrite
Herschel Walker is certainly revered in parts of conservative, football-mad Georgia, for his sporting achievements and for a putting part of the state on the sporting map.
But not all of those admirers think Walker is cut out for political office. When he entered the race last year, there were plenty of voices who questioned his suitability for the job.
Read more from our report in Wrightsville, Georgia.
Hero or hypocrite? Herschel Walker juggling fame and controversy in Senate race
The Republican is certainly a celebrity but it’s not clear that will be enough to secure victory, writes Andrew Buncombe in the former football star’s hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia
John Fetterman needles Dr Oz for once being a Yankees fan after Philadelphia team advances to World Series
John Fetterman is questioning the bonafides of his opponent’s Phillies fandom as the team celebrates its clinching of the National League pennant and prepares for the World Series.
The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has relentlessly chipped away at Dr Mehmet Oz’s credibility as a Pennsylvanian throughout their tightening Senate race, which now appears to be neck-and-neck amid a wave of GOP reinforcements in the form of ad spending and coverage of the race from conservative media.
On Sunday he dredged up Dr Oz’s past attendance at a New York Yankees game, and asked his opponent: “My dude, isn’t your team still playing?” after Dr Oz posted a tweet in celebration of the Phillies’ come-from-behind victory over the San Diego Padres.
Read more:
Fetterman needles Dr Oz for once being a Yankees fan as Phillies head to World Series
Oz’s New Jersey residence has been top target of Fetterman’s throughout the PA Senate race
How to watch Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist face-off in sole televised governor debate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are squaring off in their first and only televised debate before voters head to the polls next month.
On Monday 24 October at 7pm EST, the pair of gubernatorial candidates will be taking the podium. The timing of the debate arrives as early voting in the Sunshine State has opened up and two weeks out from 8 November, when people across the state and country will be casting votes in dozens of midterm races that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans retain or win control of the House and/or the Senate.
The debate will serve as an important opportunity for the trailing Mr Crist, who served as Republican governor in the state from 2007 to 2011 before joining the Democratic party in 2012. He’ll likely press Mr DeSantis on platform issues such as the state’s 15-week abortion ban.
Read more:
How to watch Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist in sole televised Florida governor debate
Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, will be facing off for the first and only time in a televised debate before 8 November
Biden officials set to issue internal intelligence bulletin on election threats
Top officials in the Biden administration are reportedly set to issue an internal intelligence bulletin warning US authorities and agencies about evolving threats to US election security originating from Russia and China, according to Politico.
This comes despite a remark to reporters from the head of the US cybersecurity agency, CISA, denying the existence of such threats earlier this month.
Read more at Politico:
Florida Hispanic voters back DeSantis on migrant flight stunt
Ahead of tonight’s debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, a new poll finds that Hispanic voters in Florida support the governor’s move to send migrants to Democratically controlled areas like Martha’s Vineyard.
A poll from Telemundo/LX News found that 50 per cent approved of the migrant flights while 43 per cent opposed.
NFL launches voter registration drive
The NFL is wading into the midterms with an ad calling on fans to get themselves registered to vote. Take a look:
Feature: The extreme Trumpist and his dodgy PhD
Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano is one of the most extreme candidates on the ballot anywhere in the US this election cycle, what with his open embrace of theocracy, his attendance at the January 6 rally and his repeated invokation of debunked election conspiracy theories. His views and behaviour have made him nationally notorious and made it much harder for the GOP to reach the governor’s mansion – but his odd problems go deeper.
Mr Mastriano previously pursued and obtained a PhD in history, but his since-published work has been torn apart for getting basic facts wrong.
Here’s a deep dive from Johanna Chisholm.
How did Doug Mastriano publish a thesis that critics claim is problematic?
Critics argue Doug Mastriano received a PhD from the University of New Brunswick under questionable circumstances. The school recently opened an independent review, years after academics began flagging his doctorate-earning thesis, Johanna Chisholm investigates
Conservatives defend DeSantis after mortifying dating story
A Twitter debate between a journalist and supporters of Ron DeSantis is airing the Florida governor’s dirty laundry -- specifically, the way he allegedly used to conduct himself on first dates while in college.
In a tweet shared by ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis, he highlights a sentence from a Financial Times profile on the Republican lawmaker where he quotes college friends and acquaintances who knew him from his years at Yale University and after.
One detail comes from the pandemic memoir of Charles Finch, who attended Yale at the same time as Gov DeSantis – then, referred to as only “D” – and was a classmate of his.
“According to a friend, [DeSantis] would tell dates he liked Thai food, but pronounced it ‘thigh’,” the article writes, citing Mr Finch’s book. “If they corrected him, Finch wrote, he would find an excuse to leave.”
Johanna Chisholm writes:
Conservatives defend DeSantis after story claims he said Thai like ‘thigh’
The Financial Times profile quotes a story relayed by a Yale classmate of the Florida governor’s
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies