Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.
“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.
“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.
A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.
Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
The president described the Republicans as having no platform, saying he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved by his administration so far.
To many in football-mad rural Georgia Herschel Walker is a hero – to others he’s a hypocrite
Herschel Walker is certainly revered in parts of conservative, football-mad Georgia, for his sporting achievements and for a putting part of the state on the sporting map.
But not all of those admirers think Walker is cut out for political office. When he entered the race last year, there were plenty of voices who questioned his suitability for the job.
Hero or hypocrite? Herschel Walker juggling fame and controversy in Senate race
The Republican is certainly a celebrity but it’s not clear that will be enough to secure victory, writes Andrew Buncombe in the former football star’s hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia
Florida Hispanic voters back DeSantis on migrant flight stunt
Ahead of tonight’s debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, a new poll finds that Hispanic voters in Florida support the governor’s move to send migrants to Democratically controlled areas like Martha’s Vineyard.
A poll from Telemundo/LX News found that 50 per cent approved of the migrant flights while 43 per cent opposed.
Biden officials set to issue internal intelligence bulletin on election threats
Top officials in the Biden administration are reportedly set to issue an internal intelligence bulletin warning US authorities and agencies about evolving threats to US election security originating from Russia and China, according to Politico.
This comes despite a remark to reporters from the head of the US cybersecurity agency, CISA, denying the existence of such threats earlier this month.
John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.
The person most worried by Ron DeSantis’s display of Maga-filled meanness will be Donald Trump
Florida governor shows he has bigger political ambitions, writes Andrew Buncombe.
DeSantis asks for Floridians to vote for him as he closes debate
“We’ve accomplished an awful lot but we’ve only begun to fight,” said Mr DeSantis as he was called a “liar” by an audience member when he touted his Covid pandemic accomplishments.
Crist slams DeSantis for not committing to serving four years
“I want to unite her and bring this state back together and not have a divider as governor,” said Mr Crist in his closing statement.
And he slammed Mr DeSantis for refusing to commit to serving his full term, saying: “I mean come on, Florida deserves better than that.”
DeSantis accused of ‘horrible political stunt’ with migrants
Charlie Crist accused Ron DeSantis of a “horrible political stunt” in flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using Florida taxpayers’ money.
Mr Crist accused the governor of “lying” to people as a member of the audience shouted “shame” and accused him of using the migrants as “props for your political gain.”
“It wasn’t funny, it’s not right and you were inhumane with these people,” said Mr Crist.
Mr DeSantis replied: “It’s sad that it comes with this but it put this issue front and centre.”
Ron DeSantis refuses to say whether he will run for president in 2024 in Florida gubernatorial debate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to say in a debate against Democrat Charlie Crist that he would seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 on Monday evening.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Crist goes after DeSantis on Covid response
“I wouldn’t pat yourself on the back about your response to covid, we lost 82,000 of our fellow Floridians,” said Mr Crist.
The governor countered that he “lifted you up, protected your rights and made sure you could earn a living.”
“I am not the governor who attacked Walt Disney World because they expressed their opinion,” replied Mr Crist as he called Mr DeSantis an “anti-business” governor.
