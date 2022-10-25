Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666674930

DeSantis v Crist debate – live: Polls and news on Florida gubernatorial debate

Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Tuesday 25 October 2022 06:15
Comments

‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’

Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.

“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.

“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.

A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.

Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.

The president described the Republicans as having no platform, saying he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved by his administration so far.

Recommended

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666674341

To many in football-mad rural Georgia Herschel Walker is a hero – to others he’s a hypocrite

Herschel Walker is certainly revered in parts of conservative, football-mad Georgia, for his sporting achievements and for a putting part of the state on the sporting map.

But not all of those admirers think Walker is cut out for political office. When he entered the race last year, there were plenty of voices who questioned his suitability for the job.

Read more from our report in Wrightsville, Georgia.

Hero or hypocrite? Herschel Walker juggling fame and controversy in Senate race

The Republican is certainly a celebrity but it’s not clear that will be enough to secure victory, writes Andrew Buncombe in the former football star’s hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 06:05
1666670552

Florida Hispanic voters back DeSantis on migrant flight stunt

Ahead of tonight’s debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, a new poll finds that Hispanic voters in Florida support the governor’s move to send migrants to Democratically controlled areas like Martha’s Vineyard.

A poll from Telemundo/LX News found that 50 per cent approved of the migrant flights while 43 per cent opposed.

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 05:02
1666666919

Biden officials set to issue internal intelligence bulletin on election threats

Top officials in the Biden administration are reportedly set to issue an internal intelligence bulletin warning US authorities and agencies about evolving threats to US election security originating from Russia and China, according to Politico.

This comes despite a remark to reporters from the head of the US cybersecurity agency, CISA, denying the existence of such threats earlier this month.

Read more at Politico:

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 04:01
1666663304

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democrat leads ahead of crucial debate on 25 October

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 03:01
1666659464

The person most worried by Ron DeSantis’s display of Maga-filled meanness will be Donald Trump

Florida governor shows he has bigger political ambitions, writes Andrew Buncombe.

The person most worried by DeSantis’s display will be Trump | Analysis

Florida governor shows he has bigger political ambitions, writes Andrew Buncombe

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 01:57
1666655950

DeSantis asks for Floridians to vote for him as he closes debate

“We’ve accomplished an awful lot but we’ve only begun to fight,” said Mr DeSantis as he was called a “liar” by an audience member when he touted his Covid pandemic accomplishments.

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 00:59
1666655844

Crist slams DeSantis for not committing to serving four years

“I want to unite her and bring this state back together and not have a divider as governor,” said Mr Crist in his closing statement.

And he slammed Mr DeSantis for refusing to commit to serving his full term, saying: “I mean come on, Florida deserves better than that.”

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 00:57
1666655804

DeSantis accused of ‘horrible political stunt’ with migrants

Charlie Crist accused Ron DeSantis of a “horrible political stunt” in flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using Florida taxpayers’ money.

Mr Crist accused the governor of “lying” to people as a member of the audience shouted “shame” and accused him of using the migrants as “props for your political gain.”

“It wasn’t funny, it’s not right and you were inhumane with these people,” said Mr Crist.

Mr DeSantis replied: “It’s sad that it comes with this but it put this issue front and centre.”

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 00:56
1666655504

Ron DeSantis refuses to say whether he will run for president in 2024 in Florida gubernatorial debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to say in a debate against Democrat Charlie Crist that he would seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 on Monday evening.

Eric Garcia has the story.

Ron DeSantis refuses to answer question in Florida governor debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to say in a debate against Democrat Charlie Crist that he would seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 on Monday evening.

Graeme Massie25 October 2022 00:51
1666654903

Crist goes after DeSantis on Covid response

“I wouldn’t pat yourself on the back about your response to covid, we lost 82,000 of our fellow Floridians,” said Mr Crist.

The governor countered that he “lifted you up, protected your rights and made sure you could earn a living.”

“I am not the governor who attacked Walt Disney World because they expressed their opinion,” replied Mr Crist as he called Mr DeSantis an “anti-business” governor.

(WFLA)
Graeme Massie25 October 2022 00:41

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in