Fetterman v Oz debate – latest: Fetterman team ‘raises $1m’ after debate sparks row over stroke recovery
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claim to have received more than $1m in donations after last night’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign.
Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.
However, his sometimes garbled speech has left observers rowing about his suitability for office, with Republican critics including Donald Trump claiming he would be unable to discharge his duties as a senator. With less than two weeks to go till election day, polling shows that he and Dr Oz are neck-and-neck.
In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.
The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Long read: What do Georgia voters really think of Herschel Walker
Reporting from the Georgia Senate race, Andrew Buncombe takes a look at the travails of Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee whose myriad scandals about lies, exaggerations, domestic violence and secret children have put his campaign against Raphael Warnock on the ropes.
At least, it seems that that’s what happened, with Mr Warnock apparently widening his slight lead. But on the ground, it seems some of Mr Warnock’s support is as strong as ever:
Read the full report below.
Jan 6 committee member defends panel’s work at debate
Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who flipped a Republican seat in 2018 and held it in 2020, is fighting a tough race to stay in the House for another term – and at a debate last night, she was asked to explain why her work on the January 6 select committee mattered when Virginians cared more about inflation and other matters.
In her answer, she insisted she and her fellow committee members are “on the right side of history”. Perhaps unfortunately for her, polling across the country shows that concerns about the future of democracy are indeed outranked by economic and other issues in voters’ minds.
Watch: Trump pressed AZ candidate to push big lie
In a somewhat eerie clip from a Tucker Carlson documentary, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters – who is a controversial for numerous reasons, including his long history of racist online posts – is seen talking on the phone with Donald Trump, who chastises him for not doing enough to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
In the clip, Mr Trump specifically tells Mr Masters to be more like Kari Lake, running for governor in the same state, who has become notorious for bringing up the fictional theft of the election in answer to almost every question she is asked.
The polling in the Arizona race shows the Trump-backed Mr Masters roughly four points behind Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly, who is a top Republican target.
Abe Asher has more.
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
In a call, former president urges Blake Masters to be more like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake
Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the debate stage in Harrisburg with something to prove.
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May.
Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questions head on.
Here are our main takeaways from the debate:
Who won Pennsylvania’s Senate debate? Top takeaways from Fetterman and Dr Oz face-off
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz had a lot to prove on the debate stage ahead of crucial Pennsylvania Senate election
Fetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’ — his stroke recovery
John Fetterman wasted no time at Tuesday’s debate addressing what he called the “elephant in the room” — the auditory processing issues he still faces as he recovers from a stroke suffered days before the state’s Democratic primary election earlier this year.
John Bowden has the story.
Fetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about stroke
Pennsylvania Senate debate begins with lieutenant governor addressing his recovery from a stroke earlier this year
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban
Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states.
Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to Senate
‘I don’t even need 30 seconds – I’ll give you a bigger answer’
DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.
Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality.
Abe Asher reports.
Ron DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’
The Florida governor is running for re-election against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist
Trump pressed Blake Masters to keep pushing ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
A clip from new Tucker Carlson documentary on Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign shows former President Donald Trump urging Mr Masters to more forcefully peddle the myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
In a call, former president urges Blake Masters to be more like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake
Midterms race we should all be watching.
Richard Hall and Alex Woodward report on how Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
The midterms race the world should be watching
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US, reports Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
‘Expect anything’ on midterm night as polls fluctuate, says top election forecaster
A top elections forecaster says the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections is far from certain, as the two parties are separated by a razor-thin gap in polls of key races as well as voters’ general feelings about control of Congress.
John Bowden reports.
Top elections expert says ‘expect anything’ on midterm night as forecasts fluctuate
Both parties have chances of securing majorities as midterms come down to final weeks, argues NYT analyst
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies