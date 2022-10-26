✕ Close Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claim to have received more than $1m in donations after last night’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign.

Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.

However, his sometimes garbled speech has left observers rowing about his suitability for office, with Republican critics including Donald Trump claiming he would be unable to discharge his duties as a senator. With less than two weeks to go till election day, polling shows that he and Dr Oz are neck-and-neck.

In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.

The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.

