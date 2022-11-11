Georgia election – live: Biden will do ‘whatever is helpful’ to assist Warnock in Senate runoff against Walker
Follow for the latest updates on Warnock v Walker as the polls close and count begins
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff election in December, as neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for a full win under state law.
Having won a shock victory for the Democrats in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by the Republican Mr Walker.
Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by Donald Trump. Mr Walker’s biggest battle has been against reports that he paid for two women’s abortions despite his vocal opposition to abortion.
Meanwhile, in the race to be state governor, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has emerged victorious in a showdown with Democrat Stacey Abrams — a rematch of the 2018 election.
Biden promises to do ‘whatever is helpful’ to assist Sen Warnock in runoff race
Speaking on CNN on Thursday night, White House communications director confirmed that US President Joe Biden intends to help out his fellow Democrat, Sen Raphael Warnock, in the Senate runoff race against Republican Herschel Walker in December.
“The president will do whatever is helpful to Sen Warnock, whether that’s campaigning with him, whether that’s raising money, whatever Sen Warnock would like the president to do,” said Kate Bedingfield in a Thursday night interview with Kate Bolduan on At This Hour.
Ms Bedingfield also emphasised that the president is prepared to work across the aisle and said that “the intent of speaking with Kevin McCarthy … (was) to continue to build a relationship should we need to work together which, you know as the President has said, he is certainly open to.”
“He’s shown he’s been able to do it. The purpose of the conversation was to continue that open line of communication but in terms of sharing details of their private discussion, and I’ll leave their private discussion private,” she added.
Journalist sparks outrage by sharing video of his blank ballot: ‘Misguided, foolish, and selfish’
A journalist in Minnesota has caused outrage after he revealed that he casts a blank ballot in almost every election, with thousands of people calling him out for a “privileged” choice.
Dave Orrick, a reporter with the St Paul Pioneer Press, shared his video of feeding a blank ballot into a voting machine, saying he has been casting empty ballots every year since he became a journalist.
“This is the way I’ve voted in basically every election since I became a journalist: Blank ballot,” he said in the tweet.
The video has been viewed more than 600,000 times on Twitter and drew thousands of angry responses from Americans who slammed him for, in their view, failing his civic duty. Several journalists also called out Mr Orrick saying being a journalist does not mean one does not have opinions or values.
Shweta Sharma has more here.
Journalist sparks outrage by sharing video of his blank ballot
‘Not voting is a dereliction of your civic duty’
Where Democrats got it right in the midterm elections — and where they got it very wrong
With the dust now settling after the events of Tuesday night, we have a better idea of how Democrats defied the historical trend where the president’s party typically gets blown out in its first midterm year.
To be sure, the House looks far more likely to shift to Republicans on Thursday morning than it did in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. And Republicans also held three out of the four Senate seats they needed to protect to even have a shot at the majority – North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio.
But what is clear is that Democrats still have a chance at holding the Senate, especially with Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker’s Georgia match going into overtime with a runoff race next month. The endangered Senator Maggie Hassan easily won re-election in New Hampshire and John Fetterman triumphed in Pennsylvania. If Mark Kelly wins a full term in Arizona and if mail-in ballots go Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s way in Nevada – as seems to be happening so far — then the Dems might really do it.
Eric Garcia has more.
Where Democrats got it right — and where they got it very wrong
Suburban women and Latinos came out in unexpected numbers for the Dems on Tuesday. But elsewhere, it was clear mistakes had been made
Why wasn’t anyone talking Covid during the midterms except Stacey Abrams?
By the time you finish reading this article, someone in America will have died from Covid, according to CDC data. By Election Day on 8 November, that figure could rise to more than 4,700 people.
If current trends hold, every week, about as many Americans will be killed by Covid as died during the 9/11 attacks. The latter tragedy defined an era of US and global politics, but the rolling crisis of Covid seems to have faded into the background politically this midterm season, thanks to a mixture of lukewarm public health messaging, fatigue among the public and a deeper, baked-in political dysfunction and shallowness in Washington.
It’s a dynamic that leaves those still suffering from Covid, or those most at risk of catching it, feeling like they have to fend for themselves. People are still dying, and matters of great importance are still being decided about coronavirus, yet if you looked at the headlines, you would scarcely know it.
Read our full story.
Thousands are still dying of Covid. Why isn’t anybody talking about it amid midterms?
Covid has killed a over million Americans and profoundly changed society, so why isn’t it a major issue this midterm season? Josh Marcus investigates
How John Fetterman pulled off a shock win in Pennsylvania
John Fetterman won a Senate race that history and the fundamental truths of modern electoral politics dictated he should have lost. He overcame a near-death experience when he suffered a stroke at the beginning of his campaign, a difficult debate performance as a result of his recovery, and national headwinds that made the swing state of Pennsylvania a key target for the Republicans.
So how did he do it?
Fresh from a night of celebration, the Fetterman campaign’s communications director Joe Calvello told The Independent that the secret ingredient to victory was simple.
“Let’s be clear: we have a lot of great staff, we do a lot of great stuff, but John Fetterman is the X-factor here,” he said by phone on Wednesday.
Richard Hall has more.
John Fetterman’s campaign shares the secret of his stunning Senate victory
The Fetterman campaign tells Richard Hall what Democrats can learn form his victory: ‘You gotta find someone who’s 6ft 8’
How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the country in the midterms
After voters shocked pundits in the Washington DC media sphere and made the 2022 midterms a clear referendum on the fall of Roe v Wade, abortion rights activists had a simple message for pollsters: It’s the economy, stupid.
Examining the gulf between expectations and reality after Democrats pulled off a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm contests and were, on Thursday, within reach of majorities in both chambers, it appears that a simple disconnect over the issue of abortion rights and what “healthcare” really means in America is the reason why so many in DC were caught off guard by the results.
Activists and organisers who spoke to The Independent as the final races puttered along this week explained that the error made by pollsters, pundits and even some in the Democratic Party itself came down to separating abortion rights from the issue of the very real economic pain felt by millions of Americans today. They’re actually very related issues, according to organisers, who argue that Democrats need to do more to connect with voters on the issue of abortion care and what GOP-led efforts to ban it means, economically, for American families.
John Bowden has more.
How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the country in the midterms
Activists and organisers explain to John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms
The other race that will define the US Senate
A very tight race in Nevada could decide the control of the United States Senate, months ahead of a similarly narrow runoff in Georgia.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto might still be able to hang on to her Senate seat in her race against Republican Adam Laxalt after trailing for much of the ballot-counting process.
As of Thursday morning, the senator trailed her GOP rival by 15,812 votes, with Mr Laxalt having 436,854 votes tallied so far, compared with 421,042 for the incumbent.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Undecided Nevada race could secure Senate majority for Democrats
A victory by Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto would ensure continued Democratic control of the upper chamber
Georgia Senate race drove record turnout
More than 2.5 million early votes were cast in the battleground state of Georgia as the hotly contested Senate race between Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker entered its final days.
The previous early voting record for a midterm election was 2.1 million ballots cast either early in-person or by mail in 2018. This year’s election appears to have beaten that by approximately 20 per cent according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
In the 2020 presidential election, just over 4 million Georgians voted early.
NBC News’s early vote tracker showed 49 per cent of early voters in the state are Democrats, 41 per cent are Republican, and 10 per cent have another or no party affiliation.
Oliver O’Connell has the story.
More than 2.5 million Georgians have cast early votes, setting new record
Democrats hope early voting may give them an edge in hotly contested races
How religion impacted the Georgia Senate race
One candidate in Georgia’s Senate contest warned that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” But it wasn’t the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
It was Republican Herschel Walker, the sports icon who openly questions the religious practices of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who calls himself “a pastor in the Senate” and declares voting the civil equivalent of prayer.
Both men feature faith as part of their public identities in a state where religion has always been a dominant cultural influence. But they do it in distinct ways, jousting in moral terms on matters from abortion, race and criminal justice to each other’s personal lives and behavior.
Bill Barrow has the full story.
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
Herschel Walker warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.”
Herschel Walker’s weirdest campaign trail moment
Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.
All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.
Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.
While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong to my family.”
Johanna Chisholm with more.
Herschel Walker says he’ll protect ‘martians living in the US’
The Republican candidate is facing off against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies