Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff election in December, as neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for a full win under state law.

Having won a shock victory for the Democrats in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by the Republican Mr Walker.

Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by Donald Trump. Mr Walker’s biggest battle has been against reports that he paid for two women’s abortions despite his vocal opposition to abortion.

Meanwhile, in the race to be state governor, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has emerged victorious in a showdown with Democrat Stacey Abrams — a rematch of the 2018 election.