Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman
Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign.
Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. With less than two weeks to go till election day, polling shows that he and Dr Oz are neck-and-neck.
The hosts of ABC’s The View sprung to Fetterman’s defence over his speech problems, describing Dr Oz’s behaviour at the debate as “bullying” and “unempathetic”.
In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections, and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to show history repeating itself.
Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview
Marjorie Taylor Greene fled a local Georgia TV show after people started to call into the programme to ask questions.
The far-right Republican appeared on Night Talk on UCTV in the northern parts of the state, to which viewers can call in to ask questions of the guests on the show.
Watch: Herschel Walker and Lindsey Graham respond to latest allegation
“I’m done with this foolishness,” says Herschel Walker in response to the latest allegation against him that he forced another woman to have an abortion.
Senator Graham, who is campaigning with Mr Walker, compares the allegations to those levelled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
‘A complete hypocrite’: Woman emotionally describes Herschel Walker driving her to have an abortion
A woman emotionally described her experiences of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia allegedly driving her to have an abortion, calling him a hypocrite.
Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference with a woman who told her story anonymously. Jane Doe explained why she decided to do so anonymously.
“I am no coward, but I am a realist,” she said. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I love, Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he’s not fit to be a US senator.”
Eric Garcia reports on the latest scandal to hit the Georgia Republican Senate candidates campaign.
Flurry of suits against Biden gets mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden‘s administration, challenging policies on Covid-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things.
It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of lawsuits against the Biden administration.
Schmitt’s wins are about equal to his losses thus far. But Schmitt has made the court cases a central theme in his front-running campaign for an open US Senate seat.
Bloomberg pumps $10m into Democrat House campaigns, report says
Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg is stepping in to help House Democrats keep pace with a wave of new spending by their Republican opponents as the midterm elections draw near.
The billionaire media mogul is sending another $10m to the House Majority PAC to try and avert a red wave of wins for the GOP, Politico reports.
“He has a long-standing relationship with Speaker Pelosi, was aware of the party’s current needs, and wanted to step up again,” Marc La Vorgna, a Bloomberg spokesperson, told the outlet.
Mr Bloomberg has had a less visible role on the national political scene this cycle after unsuccessfully running for president in 2020.
However, Mr La Vorgna said he is heavily invested in maintaining Democratic control of Congress, after helping to flip the House in 2018.
‘The View’ springs to Fetterman’s defence, labelling Oz a bully
The hosts of ABC’s The View have sprung to the defence of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman following his debate last night with Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz.
Mr Fetterman struggled with auditory processing issues following a stroke in May from which he is recovering.
Host Sunny Hostin said of Dr Oz: “It was really strange to me that he chose to bully a stroke victim.”
Fellow host Joy Behar was unimpressed at Dr Oz’s campaign for capitalising on Mr Fetterman’s stumbles, asking why a physician would appear to mock a stroke victim.
“What kind of a doctor is behind that? Aren’t you supposed to do no harm?” Ms Behar fumed. “It’s so un-empathetic to the guy, you know?”
Ms Hostin added: “He obviously was bullying him and, you know, I don’t think the people of Pennsylvania or the people in general like that because Fetterman raised $1 million after that debate.”
“And I think it takes real courage to show that you have been knocked down. It takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness, right?” she added to the approval of the audience. “And we know that Fetterman’s cognitive abilities have not been compromised. It’s about expression that has been compromised. Aphasia, exactly.”
How Fetterman v Oz went down
The Independent’s Richard Hall was at the crucial debate between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Here’s his report on how the showdown unfolded.
Fetterman and Oz went head-to-head for the first time. Here’s how it went down
All political campaigns aim to manage expectations before a debate, but for Fetterman’s team, there was an important reason to go the extra mile. Richard Hall reports from Harrisburg
Ohio elections chief cautions that precincts can’t take absentee ballots on election day
Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who heed advice from a prominent national group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until 8 November must deliver them to their county board of elections office. Poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them, he said.
Rubio: Jan 6 committee ‘a joke’
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has called the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol a “joke” and a “kangaroo court”.
He would instead like to see an investigation into the riots of 2020.
Mr Rubio is up for reelection in the midterms and faces a challenge from Democrat Val Demings, the former Orlando chief of police and current congresswoman for Florida’s 10th district.
The two clashed on abortion and gun safety during a debate earlier this month.
Rubio and Demings in furious clashes on abortion and gun safety in Florida debate
The three-term congresswoman seeks to knock off the GOP incumbent in an increasingly Republican state
Another Herschel Walker abortion accuser to share story today
An anonymous woman is set to accuse Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for an abortion and driving her to obtain the procedure at a press conference to be held Wednesday afternoon.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
