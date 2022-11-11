Midterm elections – live: Biden says hopes of holding House are ‘still alive’ as all eyes on Nevada, Arizona
Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled in 2022 Midterms
Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party
President Joe Biden has insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.
President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden clarified.
Meanwhile, control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.
Both Republicans and Democrats need two of these three remaining Senate seats to take the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per cent of votes still to be counted.
His Nevada party colleague Catherine Cortez Masto is still behind Republican Adam Laxalt.
Analysis: Midterms reveal America’s deep divide
A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.
In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kickstart the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew – that America is bitterly and deeply divided.
Andrew Buncombe weighs up what the results show us about the state of the country.
All we learned is that America is bitterly divided – and that’s is no surprise
Things could have been better for Republicans, but they could have been a lot worse for Democrats, writes Andrew Buncombe
Dispatch from Alaska: The conservative ship has sailed
Filing from the last frontier, Summer Koester has this report on how Sarah Palin and other right-wing Republicans have found themselves struggling in Alaska’s elections after decades of near-total Republican dominance.
Mary Peltola’s win in a special congressional election this summer, it seems, may have been anything but a fluke.
In Alaska, things look bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
‘Hate to be a negative Nancy, but I really think Alaska is going the way of Washington and California. The conservative ship has sailed’
Rubio and Hawley call for postponement of GOP Senate leadership vote
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has called for the postponement of the Senate GOP leadership vote, currently scheduled for next week.
He argues: “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities and values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like Florida.”
His call was seconded by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: “Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in [Georgia] — are they saying that doesn’t matter? Don’t disenfranchise Herschel Walker.”
Florida Rep Matt Gaetz also applauded Mr Rubio’s call: “So proud of my Senator! We should not hold leadership elections in the House or Senate until we know exactly who will constitute the Republican conferences in each chamber.”
He adds: “Marco knows we must be very deliberate about this and make good choices for the people!”
How the Democrats cancelled their own apocalypse
Eric Garcia went into this week with no idea what awaited the US when the midterm polls closed – and in the end his wariness of predicting an overall outcome proved to be justified:
Read his full dispatch below.
The Democrats’ apocalypse was canceled — largely thanks to Donald Trump
What the hell just happened?
Sarah Palin vs the GOP
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms.
In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
“The GOP establishment deserves losses until it’s willing to fight for what is right,” the former vice presidential candidate wrote.
“They opposed me every step of the way in my Congressional bid, which is par for the course.”
With 80 per cent of votes tallied in the Alaska first congressional House race, Ms Peltola appears to have an unassailable lead with 47 per cent. Ms Palin is second on 26.6 per cent and fellow Republican Nick Begich is on 24 per cent.
Bevan Hurley writes:
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP
Former vice presidential candidate declares war on ‘dark, dysfunctional GOP machine’
Endangered Boebert shares Veterans Day message
Lauren Boebert – who voted against several bills that would have supported US veterans – has posted a Veterans Day message telling the US service members they are “loved”, as she remains deadlocked in a race to hold onto her Senate seat.
The MAGA Republican shared a video on Twitter on Friday morning where she told veterans that she is “so proud to be an American and so grateful for the freedom we all enjoy because of you”.
“You are more loved than you will ever know,” she added as she spoke in front of an American flag.
Ms Boebert captioned the post: “We can never thank our Veterans enough. God bless you as we honor your service to our great country on Veterans Day!”
Her message comes after she came under fire from opponent Adam Frisch on the campaign trail for her “lies” about her support of veterans.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Boebert - who voted against bills supporting veterans - posts Veterans Day message
MAGA Republican came under fire from opponent Adam Frisch on the campaign trail for her ‘lie’ about her support of veterans
Opinion: Why abortion ended up mattering after all
Writing for The Independent, Clémence Michallon looks at the resurgence of abortion rights at the polls – and examines how its importance to tens of millions of voters was missed.
Read her analysis below.
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them
Trump claiming NV and AZ votes “rigged"
With two states still counting their votes in crucial Senate and gubernatorial contests, Donald Trump is re-running his 2020 election gameplan and trying to seed the idea that the elections are being stolen:
There are some key differences from 2020, however: firstly, this particular lie about the results focuses on state-level races and not a presidential campaign, and secondly, there is not yet any sign of a majority tendency at the top of the Republican Party who are amplifying Mr Trump’s baseless claims.
Trump weighs in on Arizona races...
Donald Trump’s morning ravings on Truth Social continue, this time with a garbled message falsely claiming fraud in the outstanding Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona:
Nevada count still going Catherine Cortez Masto’s way
A recent batch of mail-in ballots from Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Las Vegas, the state’s most populous city, has nudged Sen Catherine Cortez Masto closer to closing in on Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead.
An early morning batch of more than 35,000 mail-in ballots were tabulated, which were part of the more than 50,000 ballots that remained to be counted as of late Thursday night.
County registrar Joe Gloria confirmed late Thursday night that those ballots were at “various stages in the process of validation.”
In the Friday morning update, the results gave incumbent Ms Cortez Masto a net positive of more than 6,000 votes.
Of the 35,183 votes added, 14,756 (41.9 per cent) went to the Democratic senator while 8,688 (24.7 per cent) went to Mr Laxalt, giving Ms Cortez Masto a net of 6,068. The remaining 11,739 (33.4 per cent) went to other.
Earlier, Mr Laxalt had led the race by about 9,000 votes but with this recent batch, Ms Cortez Masto is closing in and that lead is likely going to be cut down to less than 4,000.
As Nevada Independent put it: if the Democrat continues to picking up ballots at a pace of 60 per cent and Mr Laxalt at 35 per cent, “she could pick up 9,000 in this batch alone”.
“Bottom line: Unless trend suddenly shifts, this batch will help her a lot,” said Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston.
