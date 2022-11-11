✕ Close Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden has insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.

“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.

President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden clarified.

Meanwhile, control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.

Both Republicans and Democrats need two of these three remaining Senate seats to take the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per cent of votes still to be counted.

His Nevada party colleague Catherine Cortez Masto is still behind Republican Adam Laxalt.