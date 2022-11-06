Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
Final weekend of campaigning sees Democrats trying to stave off GOP red wave
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.
President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.
Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. On Thursday night, Dr Oz’s former TV colleague Oprah Winfrey threw her support behind his rival.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton have spoken at events in support of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, facing a strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.
Former President Donald Trump is also on the campaign trail with his Save America tour. In Iowa, he teased a 2024 campaign and on Saturday night he is in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for Dr Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Obama: ‘John’s stroke did not change who he is'
“It did not change what he cares about, it didn’t change his values, his heart, his fight,” Mr Obama said at the rally. Eric Garcia reports from the latest rally for John Fetterman in Pittsburgh.
Tom Cotton insists GOP will back Ukraine in new Congress despite pro-Putin conservatives
Senator Tom Cotton say the Republican Party will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine if it takes control of Congress after next week’s midterms.
In the face of growing calls from the GOP to stop funding Ukraine’s war with Russia, the Arkansas senator told Newsmax that the party wouldn’t cut off assistance.
“I believe we will continue to support Ukraine with the kind of military aid that only the US can provide,” he told Newsmax.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Carter Center to monitor US elections for the first time
The democracy promotion organisation founded by former president Jimmy Carter will monitor US elections for the first time during this year’s midterms.
The Carter Center has monitored more than 110 elections in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia since 1989 as part of democracy promotion efforts around the world. But it has never before carried out similar operations in the US.
Richard Hall reports.
Voices: In Arizona, it’s not looking great for Republicans
GOP political consultant Barrett Marson told Masada Siegel: “The Republican ticket is hard to swallow if you are up on the issues. It is difficult to vote for election deniers and conspiracy theorists even if you are a conservative person.”
Read more on the latest from Arizona:
Bernie Sanders warns ‘future of this country’ at stake
US Senator Bernie Sanders and his progressive allies are rallying across the US in the waning days of the 2022 midterm elections, giving Democratic candidates in battleground states a final boost before Election Day.
While President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and other prominent Democratic officials rally voters with an urgent “get out the vote” message to drive turnout, the Independent senator from Vermont has embarked on a 19-stop tour to get his progressive supporters and younger voters to the polls.
He has repeatedly characterised this year’s elections as “the most consequential” midterms in his lifetime, warning against a wave of Republican candidates at the state and federal level who threaten future elections, the climate and the nation’s economy.
Alex Woodward reports.
Watch: Obama rallies crowd in Pittsburgh ahead of US midterms
Barack Obama urged people to get out and vote in the US midterms as he rallied in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 October).
Campaigning for John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate, the former president had an amusing exchange with the crowd when one person shouted “I love you”.
“I love you back, but you gotta vote,” Mr Obama said, drawing cheers from the crowd.
He also criticised the Republican Party, suggesting their only policy is to “cut tax for the rich”.
Voices: World will suffer if Democrats lose Senate
Fighting global warming is among President Biden’s signature accomplishments in the first two years of his term, and one that could be halted in its tracks by the slightest change of voting results writes David Callaway.
With economy looming over midterms, White House holds firm on US avoiding recession
The White House remains confident that the US economy will not enter a recession, despite voter concerns about rising inflation driving next week’s midterm elections and recent announcements of job cuts and hiring freezes by major technology companies.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that the Biden administration is not making preparations for a recession, even as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for three consecutive months amid inflation that remains at the highest levels since the 1980s.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Luria makes final case for democracy in Virginia race
In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
The Virginia Democrat, quoting the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, pointed toward the girl and said: “Our children are a window into the future that we will never see.” That future, Luria argued, will look much bleaker if her Republican challenger wins one of the most contested House races in the country.
Voter distrust taxes front line of US election integrity
As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders.
