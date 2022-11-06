✕ Close What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.

President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.

Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. On Thursday night, Dr Oz’s former TV colleague Oprah Winfrey threw her support behind his rival.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton have spoken at events in support of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, facing a strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.

Former President Donald Trump is also on the campaign trail with his Save America tour. In Iowa, he teased a 2024 campaign and on Saturday night he is in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for Dr Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.