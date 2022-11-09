US election results - live: First midterm races called as polls close in key states
Democrats are trying to stave off GOP red wave as polling shows key races too close to call
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
The first polls are closing on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. In the home stretch of the campaign, polls show that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.
Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Early vote numbers, meanwhile, have surged past the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle – particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will favour them.
In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia. Former president Donald Trump held a rally for JD Vance in Ohio last night, where he teased a presidential campaign announcement on 15 November.
Latest calls in races for Senate and Governor
The Associated Press has called the following races for Governor:
Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida.
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee.
Republican Kay Ivey wins reelection for governor in Alabama.
Democrat JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois.
Democrat Maura Healey wins election for governor in Massachusetts.
Democrat Wes Moore wins election for governor in Maryland.
And the following races for the Senate:
Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to US Senate from Illinois.
Democrat Chris Van Hollen wins reelection to US Senate from Maryland.
Republican Katie Britt wins election to US Senate from Alabama.
Democrat Richard Blumenthal wins reelection to US Senate from Connecticut.
Republican James Lankford wins reelection to US Senate from Oklahoma.
Republican Markwayne Mullin wins election to US Senate in Oklahoma.
Might ticket splitting be a key feature of the results?
Early voting data from Ohio and Georgia show a divergence between voter share by party in the Senate and gubernatorial races.
In Ohio, Mike Dewine’s share of the votes for governor is running ahead of JD Vance’s share for the open Senate seat.
In Georgia, Raphael Warnock appears to be running ahead of Stacey Abrams in his Senate race versus her gubernatorial race.
Judge orders Texas county to keep polls open extra hour
NBC News reports that a district court judge in Harris County, Texas — which includes Houston and surrounding suburbs — has ordered election officials to keep voting locations open for an extra hour in response to a lawsuit a progressive voting rights group filed.
Voices: If you’re worried New York is about to elect a Republican, here’s what you need to know
Nathan McDermott writes:
Logically, a state like New York shouldn’t vote Republican. The 6.5 million registered Democratic voters in the state dwarf the 2.9 million Republicans. Even if you throw in the 3 million independent voters here, Republicans still wouldn’t surpass the massive built-in lead Democrats have.
With that in mind, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul should be resting comfortably. And her opponent, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, should be flailing about somewhere in rural upstate, surrounded by true believers but ignored by everybody else as more competitive elections around the country suck up all the attention. But that’s not what’s happening now.
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont.
John Bowden has the details.
Gov Mike DeWine projected to be reelected in Ohio
NBC and CNN have both projected that Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has won reelection in Ohio.
Two-thirds says they don’t want Biden o run again
According to the preliminary CBS News national exit poll, when voters were asked if they would like to see Joe Biden run for president again in 2024, some 66 per cent said “no” and only 30 per cent said “yes”.
54 per cent have an unfavourable opinion of Joe Biden versus 43 per cent who have a favourable opinion of him.
The corresponding figures for Donald Trump are 60:37.
How Jordan Klepper became the breakout star of the midterm elections
When Jordan Klepper was performing with his college improv group in Michigan, he was a huge fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, physical comedy and the hyperactive genius of Jim Carrey.
Now 43, he still waxes lyrical about Mr Carrey and has forged a career in comedy himself. But Mr Klepper’s current work has seen him interviewing election deniers, commenting nationally on American politics and becoming arguably one of the best-known voices of this year’s tempestuous midterms.
Most of Mr Klepper’s rising fame stems from his jaw-dropping work for The Daily Show, where his travels around the country talking to regular voters lets them essentially hang themselves with their own words. He has a knack for capturing absurdity by simply asking short and straightforward questions.
Doing the rounds of cable talk shows after the release of his recent special The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy, a confident Mr Klepper takes on a nearly professorial role as he explains what it was like to hear firsthand some of the more extreme conspiracies spouted by right-wing acolytes who look like everybody’s mom.
Rand Paul reelected
Republican Rand Paul has won reelection to the US Senate representing the state of Kentucky.
RNC joins GOP candidates in suit to extend voting hours in Maricopa County
The Republican National Committee is joining the Kari Lake and Blake Masters campaigns in a bid to extend voting hours in Maricopa County, Arizona, following issues with a quarter of polling machines.
Here’s the statement from the RNC:
