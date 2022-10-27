Midterm polls – live: Walker faces new abortion scandal as Trump announces rallies for swing state candidates
Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign.
Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. With less than two weeks to go till election day, polling shows that he and Dr Oz are neck-and-neck.
With polls tightening in many swing state races, Donald Trump has announced several rallies across the country where Republicans are defending seats – though he will be skipping some competitive races where candidates he backed are currently falling short of expectations.
Pennsylvania Senate race tightens up
Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
Pennsylvania's Senate race: Republicans try to protect a seat Democrats hope to flip
The Keystone State presents Democrats’ best chances to flip a Senate seat
Ohio elections chief warns precincts can’t take absentee ballots
Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who heed advice from a prominent national group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until 8 November must deliver them to their county board of elections office. Poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them, he said.
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can't take absentee ballots
Ohio's elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day
Lindsey Graham on Herschel Walker accusers’ abortion “lies”
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently proposed legislation that would impose a federal ban on abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, has lately joined Herschel Walker on the campaign trail – and is defending him vigorously against allegations that he pressured former girlfriends into having abortions and even paid for the procedures.
Mr Graham, who remains obsessed by the sexual assault allegations directed at Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, has described the abortion stories (which Mr Walker denies) as lies. He has also claimed that they are part of a nefarious Democratic effort to smear Mr Walker for fear that children of colour might start to identify with the Republican Party.
Here’s his take:
Ron DeSantis: Children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.
Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality.
Abe Asher reports.
Ron DeSantis says children shouldn't be taught that US is built on 'stolen land'
The Florida governor is running for re-election against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist
Dr Oz mocked for saying ‘local political leaders’ should be involved in women’s abortion decisions
Attempting to back away from a plan released by Senator Lindsey Graham to ban abortion at the national level after 15 weeks into a pregnancy, Dr Mehmet Oz stepped right into a potential gaffe on Tuesday evening in the Pennsylvania US Senate debate.
Following his repudiation of that legislation and vow to allow the issue to be decided at the state level, the celebrity TV doctor gave a surprising addition to the typical list of who should be involved in a woman’s intimate medical decisions.
“Abortion should be the business of a woman, her doctor, and her local political leaders,” declared the Republican candidate.
Yes, he really said that.
Dr Oz mocked for saying 'political leaders' should have input in women's abortions
Republican’s remark is red meat for abortion rights activists
Voices: One demographic won’t be properly represented in the midterms
Jan Leighley writes:
If past turnout patterns hold in 2022’s midterm election, most demographic groups will be represented as much as they are in presidential elections, with one major exception. People ages 18 to 29 represent 16 percent of the total US population. But they will be a smaller proportion of voters in November. That’s a key finding of my research with political science collaborators Brian Hamel and Jonathan Nagler.
One surprising demographic won't be properly represented in the midterms
People ages 18 to 29 represent 16 percent of the total US population. But they will be a smaller proportion of voters in November
The world should be watching this midterm race
Richard Hall and Alex Woodward report on how Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
The midterms race the world should be watching
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US, reports Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
What’s at stake in the 2022 midterms?
With the midterm elections looming and polls tightening across the country, Democrats, who have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, may not have such consolidated power for much longer.
Republicans look favoured to win the House of Representatives on 8 November, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. For their part, Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and underscoring their legislative achievements in the first half of Joe Biden’s presidency.
The outlook is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are also bidding to take back control from the currently equally split chamber. Several races in key battleground states are tight, leading Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to say the chances of his party winning a majority are just 50-50.
Here’s a look at what may happen if Republicans win a majority in either chamber following the midterms:
From the House to the Senate: What's at stake in the 2022 midterms?
Republicans are likely to retake the House and possibly gain a slim majority in the Senate. What will that mean?
Which states put cannabis on the ballot in the midterms?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them.
Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Midterm: Which states put cannabis on the ballot in 2022?
Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election
A poll within a poll? Alaska’s ranked choice voting system
One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that’s not the whole story.
Alaska voters face a sort of poll within a poll, where they’ll rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year.
The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat.
So what happens in November?
Midterms: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska
Most Americans are used to casting their ballot for a single person for each office
