Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign.

Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. With less than two weeks to go till election day, polling shows that he and Dr Oz are neck-and-neck.

With polls tightening in many swing state races, Donald Trump has announced several rallies across the country where Republicans are defending seats – though he will be skipping some competitive races where candidates he backed are currently falling short of expectations.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below