Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats as Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week
Barack Obama campaigns for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.
According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.
However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and Mr Walker will be forced into a January runoff election.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. Many in the party worry that Joe Biden’s flagging approval rating is a sign that base voters are not sufficiently motivated to vote on 8 November.
Pennsylvania: Mehmet Oz ridiculed for basic geography blunder
Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, appeared to mistakenly say the state is on the Atlantic Coast during an appearance on the Fox News show hosted by Sean Hannity.
While Pennsylvania borders the Delaware River, which leads to Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, it isn’t actually a coastal state.
Gustaf Kilander writes:
Catch up: how to vote in the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.
In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.
Courtesy of Oliver O’Connell, here’s what you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee or mail-in ballot.
FiveThirtyEight: Senate on a knife-edge
FiveThirtyEight, which remains one of the US political class’s go-to sources of polling analysis, has adjusted its predictions for the makeup of the Senate in the next Congress – and concludes that the contest is currently neck-and-neck:
Obama to campaign with John Fetterman for Pennsylvania Senate race
Former president Barack Obama will campaign for Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman in Pittsburgh on Saturday as the midterm season comes to a close.
The Democratic lieutenant governor’s spokesman Joe Calvello tweeted out the announcement on Tuesday morning.
The news comes in the final days before the midterm election as Mr Fetterman faces former television physician Mehmet Oz. That same day, former president Donald Trump, who endorsed Dr Oz, will campaign with the Republican nominee in nearby Latrobe.
The two candidates held their sole debate last week, which left some Democrats nervous as Mr Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, at times had difficulty answering questions and used closed captioning because of his difficulty with auditory processing.
Polling has shown Dr Oz has picked up steam even before the debate. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates Pennsylvania’s Senate race as a toss-up.
Arizona: Libertarian drops out to endorse Blake Masters
Blake Masters’ campaign to unseat Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly has fallen somewhat short of Republican expectations, partly owing to Mr Masters’ history of extreme and sometimes racist statements. But with his polling still not looking great, Mr Masters has had a lucky break: the race’s libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, has dropped out to endorse him, theoretically freeing up a crucial few points’ worth of votes to move into the Masters column.
However, it is unclear whether Mr Victor’s exit will make much difference given how many people in Arizona have voted early. He also never became a major polling factor; his most notable moment in the race was a debate appearance where he suggested that the age of consent be put to a public vote.
Second Herschel Walker abortion accuser describes thinly veiled threat
The second woman who alleged that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her abortion told Good Morning America saying that the former football star told that her pressured her to have the procedure because she would not be safe, nor would the child.
The woman identified solely as Jane Doe spoke at a press conference last week in response to Mr Walker denying allegations that he paid for a separate woman’s abortion.
Eric Garcia reports:
Democratic senator predicts “apocalyptic” scenes if GOP retake Congress
There are still (reasonably) high hopes among Democrats that they might be able to hold the Senate, but somehow keeping the House feels like a tall order to say the least – and as reported by Politico’s morning Playbook, one Democratic Senator takes a grim view of what will happen if the lower chamber changes hands in January.
“Debt default, shutdown, constant impeachments,” he told reporters. “There will be no governing in the House if Republicans take over. I'm pretty apocalyptic about what the House will look like if Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge.
“It's an absolute nightmare if Republicans win. It will be potentially cataclysmic.”
Current surveys generally put the Democrats and Republicans almost even on the generic ballot, but those polls cannot take account of early voting or district-by-district differences, making the overall outcome hard to predict.
Poll: GOP way ahead on economic issues as abortion recedes
A newly released poll from the right-leaning Wall Street Journal has bad news for Democrats: Republicans are slightly favoured by voters – and that there’s a markedly lopsided partisan gap on economic issues in particular.
“Some 48% of voters said they thought congressional Republicans were best able to get inflation under control,” the paper reports, “the largest share in Journal polling this year. By comparison, 27% said congressional Democrats were best able to rein in inflation. Democrats were viewed as the party best able to handle abortion policy, lower prescription drug prices and improve education.
However, the poll was also conducted more than a week ago – and also found Republicans beating Democrats on a generic ballot question by only two points, within the margin of error.
What if the Democrats pull off a win in the midterms?
It may seem like an impossibility, but what happens if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pull off a victory in a week’s time?
John Bowden reports.
What you need to know about the Ohio Senate race
Ohio’s race for a US Senate seat is one of the most important — and expensive — in the nation.
The campaign has come down to a neck-and-neck battle between two candidates with national prominence and a test for the political aptitude of a former president eager to make his mark on the midterm cycle.
John Bowden reports.
