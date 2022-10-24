Midterms – live: Poll shows tie in crucial Ohio race as Biden promises to veto any GOP abortion bills
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
With just over two weeks until election day, a new poll in the crucial Ohio Senate race shows Democrat Tim Ryan in a tie with his Republican rival JD Vance, meaning that one of the Republicans’ must-hold seats remains a toss-up.
Other races, however, are not moving Democrats’ way. The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz also appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has a similarly chunky lead over Charlie Crist.
Meanwhile, with just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress, insisting he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
The president described the Republicans as having no platform, saying he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved by his administration so far.
Report: Germany sends diplomat to Georgia to assess chance of Maga comeback
In a startling new story, Bloomberg reports that foreign allies of the US are so concerned about the possible implications of Republican victory in the fall that they’re sending emissaries to try and work out what’s going on in crucial states:
Analysis: Murkowski crosses party lines
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia explains why Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is bucking her Republican state compatriots to endorse Democrat Mary Peltola, who is running for a full term in the House this November after winning the summer’s special election.
Read the full analysis below.
Why Lisa Murkowski is endorsing across party lines in Alaska
The Last Frontier’s sometimes rebellious Republican senator is bucking her party in the midterms – and she has more than one good reason
Trump is already ‘preparing to challenge’ 2022 midterm election results
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meeting.
Trump is already preparing to challenge midterm election results: report
Ex-president and GOP allies have reportedly held meetings to discuss scorched-earth tactics to do what they failed to do in 2020
Poll: Ohio Senate race still a tie
Tim Ryan’s effort to capture Ohio’s open Senate seat for the Democrats is one of the hardest races of the cycle, and one of the highest-profile too – but despite a surge by formerly flagging GOP candidate JD Vance, Mr Ryan appears to have kept himself very much in the game.
And judging by the latest Maris poll of the race, he is having some success attracting swing voters; where Mr Vance is stuck in a tie, incumbent Republican governor Mike DeWine is pulling 13 points ahead.
Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election-denying candidates
Republican Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election poses a grave threat to democracy.
The Wyoming congresswoman – who lost a GOP primary to a candidate who falsely claimed the election was “rigged” – said she refuses to support or vote for candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers,” she said.
Read more here.
Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election deniers on midterm ballots
A majority of GOP candidates in fall elections have rejected or questioned 2020 results
Alaska governor candidate accused of sexually harassing assistant
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Alaska faces accusations he sexually harassed a former assistant while he was a borough mayor.
The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Charlie Pierce of “constant unwanted physical touching, sexual remarks, and sexual advances”, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The case did not show up in an online court records system Saturday. The woman’s Anchorage-based attorney, Caitlin Shortell, said it was filed in the Kenai Superior Court, and she expected a judge to be assigned today.
DoJ is already investigating voter harassment allegations
The US Department of Justice is reportedly already investigating claims of voter intimidation ahead of the midterm elections.
Voters in Arizona reported to local officials that there were groups of people monitoring voting stations and harassing them when they dropped off their ballots. Some have reportedly accused voters of trying to steal the election.
The DOJ began investigating after the Arizona secretary of state was alerted to a voter who claimed they were intimidated by a group of people while depositing a ballot at a Maricopa County drop box.
Graig Graziosi reports.
US Justice Department is already investigating voter harassment allegations
The individuals who allegedly harassed a voter accused them of being ‘mules’
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they try to ban abortion nationwide
Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.
“Veto anything they do,” the president said.
Biden will veto Republican attempts at national abortion ban if they win Congress
President says midterms a choice about what kind of country people want, adding GOP has no platform other than to tear down what he has done
ICYMI: Biden has feisty exchanges with reporters over Roe and midterms
Joe Biden was involved in a series of feisty exchanges with reporters over abortion restrictions and the upcoming midterms as he headed to Pennsylvania to campaign with John Fetterman.
Biden clashes with reporters in two feisty exchanges over Roe and midterms in one day
‘... Roe v Wade. Read it, man. You’ll get educated ...’
How Arizona became Ground Zero for Republican attempts to subvert elections
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
Special report by Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
How Arizona Republicans could bring about ‘the collapse of electoral democracy’ in US
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US, reports Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
