Roe v Wade, read it’- Biden claps back in feisty exchange as he leaves for Pennsylvania
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.
Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.
Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. He has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise to codify the right to an abortion in law.
However, national polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues. The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
Oz and Fetterman tied in PA – poll
A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows that Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is now in a dead heat against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.
The survey interviewed 550 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.2 per cent. Each candidate is polling at 46 per cent with less than three weeks until Election Day.
Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz will debate on Tuesday in the capital city of Harrisburg.
Eric Garcia writes:
New poll shows that some Latino and Black voters are leaning toward Dr Oz
MLK’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for making the incredible suggestion that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
‘What you share here is false and dismissive of daddy’s seminal work and beliefs’
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for correctly saying state has higher crime rate than New York
Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.
The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Hofmeister was registered Republican until last year but switched to challenge Stitt
Voices: In the home stretch of midterms, Republicans are flipping the abortion script
Eric Garcia writes: It looked for a while like the end of Roe v Wade would be a galvanising issue in November, but things aren’t playing out quite as the Democrats hoped.
It looked for a while like the end of Roe would be a galvanising issue in November, but things aren’t playing out quite as the Democrats hoped
Democrats making last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers
Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities.
John Bowden looks at where the party is rolling out the big guns.
Recent trends in economic news have Democrats worried in final stretch
‘This one’s real’: Former police officer Val Demings teases Herschel Walker with her badge
Former Orlando Police Department Chief and current US Senate candidate Val Demings needled Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker after he flaunted an honorary sheriff’s star by showing off her real police badge.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
The Florida congresswoman spent 27 years with the Orlando Police Department
Voices: No easy way for McCarthy to dodge extreme Republicans’ impeachment fixation
Eric Garcia writes that as he prepares for a likely speakership, Kevin McCarthy cannot afford to let his most extreme members get restive.
As he prepares for a likely speakership, Kevin McCarthy cannot afford to let his most extreme members get restive
ICYMI: What is Fetterman’s first wish for America? Dr Oz didn’t seem to know
Dr Mehmet Oz was challenged live on air after he made the claim that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.
That’s not true, as NBC News’ Dasha Burns pointed out to him during an interview.
Pro-Trump Oz trailing Democratic rival in polls ahead of November election
Poll puts Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters at lowest point since 1994
A new survey by a Republican polling organisation said that Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has fallen to its lowest level since 1994.
Eric Garcia looks at the results of the poll.
Comes as Republicans hope to win Latino voters in the midterms.
ICYMI: Rubio and Demings in furious clashes on abortion and gun safety in Florida debate
Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Val Demings traded barbs about abortion, guns and immigration during Florida’s increasingly bad-tempered Senate debate.
Eric Garcia watched the candidates spar.
The three-term congresswoman seeks to knock off the GOP incumbent in an increasingly Republican state
