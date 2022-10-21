✕ Close Roe v Wade, read it’- Biden claps back in feisty exchange as he leaves for Pennsylvania

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.

Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.

Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. He has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise to codify the right to an abortion in law.

However, national polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues. The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

