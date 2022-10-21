Midterm polls – live: Pennsylvania forecasts Fetterman tying Dr Oz as Abbott surges past Beto in Texas
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
Roe v Wade, read it’- Biden claps back in feisty exchange as he leaves for Pennsylvania
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.
Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.
Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. He has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise to codify the right to an abortion in law.
However, national polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues. The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
New poll shows Greg Abbott with a double-digit lead against Beto O’Rourke in Texas
A new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas.
The Texas Politics Project surveyed 1,200 registered voters in Texas between 7 and 17 October. with a margin of error of 2.83 per cent. Within that pool, 883 were likely voters with a margin of error of 3.3 per cent.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Feature: Slavery on the ballot in 2022
More than 150 years after slavery’s formal end in the US, voters in five states will decide whether to close a devastating loophole that has effectively kept slavery in action: It allows prisons to send people convicted of certain crimes into forced labour.
In Louisiana, incarcerated workers earn as little as 2 cents an hour, according to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union and the University of Chicago Law School Global Human Rights Clinic. But every incarcerated person at Angola, a vast majority of whom are Black, begins their work in the fields, where enslaved people worked hundreds of acres of crops before the property began functioning as a prison in 1880.
Alex Woodward reports on an overlooked issue on the 2022 ballot: modern-day slavery.
Catch up: Everything you need to know about the midterms
If you’re just tuning into this year’s midterm elections, you can catch up on why they matter and how they’ll happen with this quick video guide from The Independent:
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
As the 2022 US midterm elections approach, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know to keep up with the congress reshuffling. The midterms on 8 November will see every single one of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives up for reelection, as well as 34 out of 100 seats in the Senate. Key voter issues that are expected to shape the 118th Congress include abortion, the economy, guns, Russia’s war in Ukraine, student loan forgiveness, and Joe Biden's performance. This video outlines the process. Sign up for our newsletters.
Kinzinger campaigns for McMullin in Utah
Adam Kinzinger, the retiring Republican congressman and arch-Trump critic who sits on the January 6 committee, has endorsed a clutch of Democratic candidates in races across the country where hardcore Trumpists and election deniers are trying to retain or take public office. He’s also backing Evan McMullin, the Utah independent challenging right-wing senator Mike Lee – who infamously said Mr Trump deserved “a mulligan” for inciting the deadly Capitol riot.
Mr McMullin is currently polling within the margin of error against the incumbent, having benefited from the Democrats’ decision not to run a candidate at all in the solidly Republican state.
Ted Cruz campaigning for JD Vance in Ohio
Having metamorphosed from staunch Trump critic to hardcore right-wing culture warrior over the last six years, JD Vance was rocketed to the Ohio Senate nomination with Mr Trump’s endorsement – and as he fights a tight race against Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, he is getting help on the campaign trail from some of DC’s best-known Republicans.
That said, he’s not necessarily fully engaged.
Five states may hold the key to the future of abortion care
Americans will vote in a historic sweep of reproductive healthcare referendums after the Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to care, Alex Woodward reports on what the outcome of those votes may mean for abortion care.
Profile: Gisele Barreto Fetterman
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.
Richard Hall and Eric Garcia report.
Analysis: Is the ‘Dobbs effect’ wearing off?
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia examines whether the supposedly galvanising effect of the overturning of Roe v Wade is starting to fade at just the worst moment for the Democrats:
Read the full piece below.
Could Democrats flip a North Carolina Senate seat?
Democrats are hoping that they can pull off a secret victory in North Carolina. As in Ohio, they just need to get the national Democratic Party on board.
Eric Garcia reports on the race.
MLK’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for making the incredible suggestion that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
