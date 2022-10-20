Jump to content

Liveupdated1666275313

Fetterman v Oz – live: Biden heads to Pennsylvania as polls show key Senate race tightening

Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Thursday 20 October 2022 15:15
Related Video: Biden pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats control Congress

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Pennsylvania today to campaign for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.

Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he will be appearing at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.

Mr Biden yesterday outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. He has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise to codify the right to an abortion in law.

However, national polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues. The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666275313

Profile: Gisele Fetterman, much more than a campaign spouse

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.

But even before that, she had become a central figure in his campaign — something more than a surrogate, and closer to a running mate. In the time since, that role has become even more important.

Read Richard Hall’s profile below.

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

The wife of John Fetterman has taken on a role in her husband’s senate campaign that goes beyond the traditional, Richard Hall and Eric Garcia report.

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 15:15
1666272600

Biden announces additional petroleum reserve releases

President Joe Biden on Wednesday cautioned petroeum producers and refiners against using the ongoing war in Ukraine as an excuse to soak additional profits from consumers through high gasoline prices as he announced the release of an additional 15 million barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserves.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Biden warns oil and gas companies against price gouging

‘You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now, not while a war is raging’

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 14:30
1666270200

Five states have future of abortion care on ballot

This fall, voters in five states will vote directly on measures related to reproductive healthcare.

Alex Woodward reports.

The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states

Americans will vote in a historic sweep of reproductive healthcare referendums after the Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to care, Alex Woodward reports

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 13:50
1666268156

Troubling polling for Dems in Nevada

Democratic Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is probably her party’s most endangered incumbent senator, and a new poll indicates that she is neck-and-neck with her Republican rival, Adam Laxalt.

However, as our own Eric Garcia points out, there are reasons to be agnostic about what’s actually going on...

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 13:15
1666265479

Analysis: Republicans flip the script on abortion

In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia writes that even as economic concerns overtake abortion rights in voters’ list of priorities, Republicans are forcing Democrats into an awkward spot on a subject that was supposed to play in their favour:

The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling, a Wall Street Journal poll found 48 per cent of American voters would support a ban at 15 weeks while 55 per cent of American voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Of course, that was before the court ruled on Dobbs v Jackson, the case that ended in Roe’s demise. A late June Harvard-Harris poll in the days after Dobbs found that 23 per cent of voters supported a 15-week ban and 18 per cent supported a 24-week ban. But since then, political circumstances have changed wildly.

Read the full piece below.

Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats

It looked for a while like the end of Roe would be a galvanising issue in November, but things aren’t playing out quite as the Democrats hoped

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 12:31
1666261800

Dems planning last-minute push to boost key candidates and defeat election deniers

Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities.

As news from Opec+ of plans to cut oil production for the first time since Covid-19 hit US shores means that gas prices are likely to shoot back up in the coming weeks, the party’s top campaigners are hitting the trail in a last-minute blitz to turn out their supporters and refocus the party’s message.

John Bowden takes a look at what the party is planning for the home stretch to 8 November.

Democrats plan last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers

Recent trends in economic news have Democrats worried in final stretch

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 11:30
1666258200

Avalanche of spending in races to oversee elections

In 2018, Democrat Katie Hobbs spent $1 million in campaign funds running to become Arizona‘s secretary of state, narrowly besting Republican Steve Gaynor, who spent $3.2 million in what was the most expensive race in state history for the post that oversees elections.

The record stood for less than four years. This year’s candidates for the state’s top election position have already matched that total and will certainly eclipse it by Election Day on Nov. 8.

Arizona is hardly an exception. It’s just a dramatic example of how races for secretary of state, once sleepy affairs that attracted relatively little attention or campaign money, have become high-priced, partisan battles.

Read more:

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 10:30
1666251000

Gavin Newsom’s California campaign looks to his political future

Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation’s most populous state.

That’s why Newsom’s campaign is more about his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election — the success of which is much harder to predict.

Read more:

Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign is focused more on his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party's messaging than on his race

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 08:30
1666243800

In battle over union rights vote, Illinois takes centre stage

With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively.

The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights.

Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 06:30
1666236643

Watch: Biden tells reporter all issues important in midterms

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 04:30

