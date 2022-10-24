Midterms – live: Polls show GOP advancing in key races as Pelosi and Biden insist Democrats acting on economy
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.
The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.
Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron DeSantis has the same lead over Charlie Crist. The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz also appears to be tightening to within the margin of error.
Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation and promised to codify the right to an abortion in law. Voters are most concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushing Democrats to have a “clear, convincing message” on the subject.
How Arizona became Ground Zero for Republican attempts to subvert elections
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
Special report by Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
MLK’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for suggesting that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.
Ms Lake, the Republican governor hopeful for Arizona, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr would have been a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
After Ms Lake’s bizarre comments drew people’s ire on social media, Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter tore into her for being dismissive of her father’s “seminal work and beliefs”, such as ending voter suppression and treating people, including immigrants, with dignity.
Are Democrats sleeping on their chance to flip a Senate seat in North Carolina?
Democrats have not won a seat in North Carolina since 2008 and they might leave a strong candidate on the table, Eric Garcia reports.
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York
Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.
Democrats making last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers
Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities.
John Bowden reports.
Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats
Eric Garcia writes:
For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.
Trump preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report says
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meetings.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden doesn’t agree with Cheney on issues but: ‘I admire the hell out of her’
President Joe Biden heaped praise on Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the January 6 committee, in an interview which aired on Sunday.
Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the president identified Ms Cheney as one of the so-called “rational Republicans” he has sought to reach common ground with and in fact pledged to do so during his 2020 campaign for office. Others, he argue, remain aligned with Donald Trump’s “Maga” movement and hostile to America’s very rule of law.
“Look, I don’t agree with anything that Liz Cheney believes about the substantive issues, but I admire the hell out of her,” said Mr Biden.
John Bowden reports.
Biden says voter concern about his age ‘totally legitimate’ as he jokes about turning 80
President Joe Biden joked that it’s difficult acknowledging he’s about to turn 80, but said he’s physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House.
Biden, who turns 80 on 20 November, said it’s “totally legitimate” for voters to question whether someone his age can manage the demanding stresses of the American presidency. Biden made the comment in response to a question about his age during an MSNBC interview that aired Sunday.
He said people should judge for themselves whether he is up to the task as polls show that voters would rather not see a rematch with Donald Trump, the Republican ousted by Biden in 2020.
Alaska governor candidate accused of sexual harassment
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Alaska faces accusations he sexually harassed a former assistant while he was a borough mayor.
The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Charlie Pierce of “constant unwanted physical touching, sexual remarks, and sexual advances,” the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Read more:
