With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.

The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.

Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron DeSantis has the same lead over Charlie Crist. The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz also appears to be tightening to within the margin of error.

Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation and promised to codify the right to an abortion in law. Voters are most concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushing Democrats to have a “clear, convincing message” on the subject.

