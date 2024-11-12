Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea’s president has taken up playing golf in anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been practicing the sport so he can play with the president-elect after he takes office, officials told Korean media.

Yoon has been advised to improve his golf game so he can “strengthen his rapport” with Trump, the Korea Times reported.

The South Korean leader told a press conference at the weekend he was keen to arrange a meeting with Trump “as soon as possible to build rapport and build discussions.”

“A lot of people close to President Trump…[told me] President Yoon and Trump will have good chemistry,” Yoon said.

It marks the first time Yoon has picked up a golf club in years, the paper reported.

The move may have been inspired by Trump’s relationship with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who bonded with the Republican on the course during his first term. Japan’s longest-serving leader, who was assassinated in 2022, also gifted Trump a $3,755 golf club in 2016.

open image in gallery Donald Trump seen on the golf course ( PA Archive )

However, Yoon will have to get in line behind Elon Musk, who has been spending a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago since Trump won the election and joined him and granddaughter Kai on the golf course at the weekend.

Kai, a 17-year-old aspiring golfer, joked that the billionaire, 53, was now part of the family as he joined the group with his four-year-old son.

“Elon achieving uncle status,” she posted alongside a photo of the Tesla CEO and his son, X, who playfully held a golf ball over his eye in the shot. Musk shares his son with musician Grimes.

open image in gallery South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (pictured) has been advised to improve his golf game so he can ‘strengthen his rapport’ with Trump ( AP )

Kai previously said that she plays with her grandfather “often,” revealing that he tries to “get in my head” while they compete.

“One time I was not on his team and I had to make this eight-foot birdie putt to win and he’s trying to get in my head like standing right over me, standing next to me,” she recalled.

“I sunk it and l looked up and go like this [fist pumping] and he started smiling. That was the best moment.”

She added: “When I made that putt, even though he lost, he was so happy and smiling and laughing. That was a pretty special moment, too.”